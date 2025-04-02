MicroSD Express Cards have the same shape as microSD cards, but they are faster.

What is a microSD Express card? A microSD Express card is a next-gen microSD card that has basically the same shape and physical size as a traditional microSD Card. The difference is that MicroSD Express has much faster transfer speeds, making it ideal for gaming or transferring large files on a computer.



These faster transfer speeds are accomplished because microSD Express uses PCIe and NVMe interfaces to transfer data. The tradeoff here is that microSD Express tends to cost more than traditional microSD.

MicroSD Express Card technology has been around since 2019, but these flash-memory cards haven't been as popular as traditional microSD cards, yet. This will likely change as more of these cards come out and more devices specifically require one to work properly.

If you want a flash-memory card that can transfer data quickly, whether that be for gaming, video transcoding, or more, then the microSD Express might suit your needs better than a traditional card.

Indeed, microSD Express cards are ideal for gaming handhelds with UHS-I or UHS-II card readers such as the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Best MicroSD Express cards

There aren't a ton of microSD Express Cards on the market at present, but more will likely get produced now that this is the only kind of flash-memory the Nintendo Switch 2 works with.

Here are the very best microSD Express Cards to buy right now.

SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card: This card reaches fast transfer speeds, up to a 880MB/s read speed and up to a 650MB/s write speed to keep up with your computer or gaming needs. With 256GB of space, it provides a good amount of room to hold your files and game data.



SanDisk 128GB microSD Express Card: With up to a 880MB/s read speed and up to a 480MB/s write speed, this 128GB microSD Express card can transfer your computer files and game data quickly.

MicroSD Express FAQ

I've created this section to answer any frequently asked questions you might have about MicroSD Express Cards.

MicroSD Express vs MicroSD: Which is better? MicroSD Express offers faster transfer speeds than microSD. In other words, microSD Express offers better performance than traditional microSD. Still, a traditional microSD still can suit your needs depending on what you want it to do and the device you want to use it in. But if you want faster transfer speeds, you might want to go with MicroSD Express.

Do I have to use a microSD Express Card in my handheld? That depends on the gaming handheld. The Nintendo Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express Cards, so it will require one if you want to add more storage space. However, other handhelds such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the original Nintendo Switch can use older microSD cards.