Save 15% on the new and fast SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB solid state drive

The other day we saw a 15% off discount for the previous generation Gold P31 SSD, an SSD we've liked for a while and have recommended before. Well, now SK hynix has extended that deal to the brand new Platinum P41 solid state drive. You can get the SK hynix 1TB drive on sale for $127.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) when you clip the on-page coupon that takes 15% off the price. This coupon only works for the 1TB version, but this drive has never gone on sale since it was introduced in late May.

Cale Hunt gave the Platinum P41 SSD a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in his review you can read here. He said it's "easily one of the fastest SSDs we've tested, coming out on top or just below the top spot in all benchmarks... If you need a new SSD for gaming or productivity, the Platinum P41 is easy to recommend."

He wasn't kidding about the speed either. This drive has read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. SK hynix has its own Hyperwrite cache technology that helps speed up these drives while still maintaining really good power efficiency so everything runs as smooth as possible. Use the 1TB drive to enhance your storage and keep all your largest applications and games on it so they can load that much faster.

SK hynix drives are also extremely durable. These drives have been tested through 1,000 hours of a stress test and can handle up to 1,200 Terabytes written. They are also covered by a five-year warranty from SK hynix.