Save on a rugged, portable SSD with $40 off Samsung's T7 Shield

Carry your media with you and protect it with Samsung's T7 Shield 2TB portable solid state drive on sale for $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The price is available in three colors: blue, black, and beige. Plus, this deal price is about $40 off its regular price and within $10 of what we saw it going for during last year's Black Friday sales. By comparison, it's only $60 more than the 1TB version. Thanks to this deal, you could buy two of these 2TB drives discounted and it would still be way less than just buying the 4TB outright right now.

This deal is actually part of a larger sale at Amazon featuring a ton of Samsung storage options. Check out the full sale (opens in new tab), which includes some excellent discounts on great storage like the 980 Pro solid state drive, microSD cards, flash drives, and more.

The T7 Shield is just another part of a long lineup of great portable SSDs from Samsung, but it is one of the most recent versions. We reviewed the T7 Shield in August last year and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Cale Hunt said, "Samsung continues its trend of offering superb storage with the T7 Shield." He praised the fast read/write speeds, data protection, and its ability to connect to multiple devices.

Not only does the T7 Shield include AES encryption and password protection to keep your files safe should you misplace the drive for whatever reason, it also has built-in durability. With an IP65 rating it can survive dirt and water, and its dynamic thermal guard keeps it cool even when you're working over time.

Use this drive with PC, Mac, Android, gaming consoles, and more. It includes USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box so you can get to work right away no matter what you're using.