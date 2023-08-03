Slash your storage costs with this major external 2TB SSD discount

One thing is certain for anyone who regularly uses a computer — you can always use more storage space for your growing list of files. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are far more powerful and reliable than standard hard drives (HDDs), but they also tend to be more expensive. Thankfully, awesome sales tend to come along that make these purchases more affordable as is currently the case with the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C NVMe SSD.

Though this small and compact SSD usually costs $225 it's currently $100+ off depending on the color you choose. It's the perfect compact computer accessory for students going back to school that need to save dozens of assignments over the semester. Not to mention, it's also a great tool for hobbyists or people in the workforce who spend a lot of time at their computers.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD - Sky Blue | was $225 now $120 at Best Buy With its fun light blue coloring and complimentary yellow accent, this version of the compact and portable 2TB SSD gives off happy vibes. Use the included keychain loop to connect it to your backpack or keys. It's even more discounted than the other two color options.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD - Black | was $225 now $125 at Best Buy With its classic design and included keychain loop, this black 2TB portable SSD looks chic and won't take up a ton of room. Attach it to your keys or backpack, or simply slip it in your pocket to bring your external storage space with you.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD - Black | was $225 now $125 at Best Buy This gorgeous design with its deep blue coloring and green highlight puts me in mind of the sea. With 2TB of external storage space, this device really comes in handy at school and work or when following your personal computer-related hobbies.

I tend to burn through my storage space relatively fast since I'm constantly creating large projects in Photoshop or saving big files for work. So having something reliable like this SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD makes it easier for me to ensure that I have enough space on my laptop when I'm on the move.

Not only are SSDs faster than regular hard drives, but they tend to be more durable and take less energy to function. Additionally, their construction allows them to be more compact so you can easily take a lot of storage space with you without taking up as much physical space.

Thanks to the built-in keychain loop, you can easily attach the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD to your backpack, bag, or set of keys to tote it with you wherever you go. This makes it ideal for busy people on the go, such as students rushing from class to class. Plus, 2TB of extra space can hold a ton of homework assignments and projects if you need more space than what your tablet or laptop initially provides.