Gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally are great, we love them. But game sizes are getting increasingly large, and storage just doesn't go as far as it used to. That's why it's worth upgrading the SSD inside, and this deal on a Crucial P310 2TB SSD down to under $160 is the perfect tool for the job.

I actually put one of these into my now ex-ROG Ally (which is in the great electronics pile in the sky now). Admittedly, I used the 1TB version, which is also currently reduced, but I always wished I'd gone for the larger capacity that's on offer here.

Obviously, the main caveat is that you're comfortable opening up your handheld, putting in a new SSD, and then reinstalling the OS. On the ROG Ally, this is particularly straightforward, with ASUS having a handy tool to reflash it from the cloud.

The Steam Deck is a little more of a process, needing a USB-C thumbstick to flash SteamOS from, but in both cases, actually installing the drive is quite simple. Just go slowly and have patience. We have a guide on upgrading the SSD on both the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally if you need assistance.

In the case of the ROG Ally, besides doubling the storage of my base 512GB model, it added additional performance, too. The Crucial P310 is much faster at both read and write than the stock SSD in that handheld, so, you know, if you crave speed, you'll get it here.

But most of all you're getting significantly more space for all those lovely games you want to play. Amazon's Big Spring Sale isn't on for long, so this discount won't be hanging about. Grab one while you can, you won't regret it.