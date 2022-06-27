Upgrade your storage with the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD on sale for $140

Today you can grab the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB solid state drive on sale for $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This sale matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the 1TB version of this drive. Every time it drops in price it only lasts for about a day, though, so you'll want to grab it if you're in the market. It hasn't even dropped this low at other retailers and still regularly sells for around $170 or more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD $170 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Pro drive had some of the fastest speeds ever produced by Samsung, and that continues to be true even now. At this price, you're getting huge returns on your investment.

When we reviewed the Samsung 980 Pro, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said this SSD "has all the trademarks of other Samsung SSDs like incredible quality, intuitive software, and a great warranty backed up by one important party piece. The Samsung 980 Pro offers truly astonishing performance."

The 980 Pro is how Samsung jumped onto the PCIe 4.0 bandwagon and it pays off here. Combined with NVMe tech, you get an SSD with some of the fastest speeds Samsung has ever produced. It has read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s respectively, which is crazy. That's twice the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0, and it's still backwards compatible with that version if it's all you got.

Certainly a Pro drive is meant for a different sort of crowd, but if you're not a casual you should benefit from having this drive in your system. It has high-performance bandwidth and great throughput for heavy application use, including video games. The reliable thermal control and nickel coating means manageable heat levels even under heavy load.