What are Amazon's "Top 100" Cyber Monday deals? Mostly random, but I singled out the 9 best discounted tech products

News
By
published

Amazon keeps a list of its current Top 100 Cyber Monday deals, and I narrowed it down even further.

Various tech products on a purple background with the Windows Central Cyber Monday Deals badge.
91 deals didn't make the cut, but these 9 are pretty darn good. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ah, Black Friday weekend. A momentous four-day period characterized by ceaseless scrolling through seemingly infinite lists of deals, until all the pictures and prices blend together into a featureless blur. There are ways to cut down on the scrolling, though, both by relying on experts from sites like Windows Central (that's us!) and trusting retailers to highlight the best deals for you. Or, you can do a little bit of both.

Amazon maintains a list of the Top 100 Cyber Monday deals, and at first glance it seems incredibly random. Amazon does sell products in every conceivable category, after all — but I've gone through the list myself and narrowed it down to a more manageable nine. Yes, here are the 9 best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon's Top 100 on tech products I can recommend, including headphones, TVs, microphones, and more.

Render of the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones in black, on a white background.Simple Beats 🥁
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Was: $199.95
Now: $99.99 at Amazon (50% off!)

Pros: Simple, reliable design with solid sound quality and excellent support for Apple products (Android is supported, too!).

Cons: On-ear design isn't as comfortable for some people, and more outside noise leaks in.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Render of the LG UltraGear 34 VA gaming monitor on a white background.Gaming Power 🎮
LG UltraGear 34 VA Gaming Monitor

Was: $399.99
Now: $239.99 at Amazon (40% off!)

✅Pros: Ultrawide aspect ratio with crisp QHD resolution, smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and solid picture quality and gaming performance with HDR and VRR support.

❌Cons: VA displays don't boast the color accuracy and viewing angles of IPS LCD or the saturated colors and perfect contrast ratios of OLED.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort Wireless HeadphonesPerfectly Quiet 🔇
Bose QuietComfort Wireless ANC Headphones

Was: $349
Now: $199 at Amazon (43% off!)

✅Pros: Tried-and-true design with best-in-class comfort, near-perfect active noise cancelation, and excellent overall sound quality.

❌Cons: ANC headphones from companies like Sony and Sennheiser offer key advantages in some areas.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Fire Tv Stick 4kSimple Smarts 🔥
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Newest Model)

Was: $49.99
Now: $21.99 at Amazon (56% off!)

✅Pros: Turn any TV or monitor into a smart TV with access to all the best streaming apps, as well as the ability to play games through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

❌Cons: Dedicated smart TVs may still have better performance and picture quality.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Render of the Shure SM7B microphone on a white background.Perfect Recording 🎙️
Shure SM7B Microphone

Was: $499
Now: $359 at Amazon (28% off!)

✅Pros: Best-in-class professional audio recording, XLR connectivity, standard mounting support, and a reputation for peerless quality.

❌Cons: A lot more expensive than many people need to pay for a microphone, but you are getting the best.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)Easy Reading 📖
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReader

Was: $159.99
Now: $129.99 at Amazon (19% off!)

✅Pros: The largest and best supported eBook ecosystem, glare-free E Ink display with adjustable backlight, weeks-long battery life, and a simple and durable waterproof design.

❌Cons: Pure black-and-white display with no color option, limited use beyond reading books, comics, and magazines.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Render of the Samsung Odyssey G9 49 OLED gaming monitor on a white background.Glorious Pixels 🚀
Samsung Odyssey G9 49 OLED Gaming Monitor

Was: $1,599.99
Now: $949.99 at Amazon (41% off!)

✅Pros: Phenomenal picture quality on an extreme ultrawide, curved OLED display, excellent gaming performance with 0.3ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, premium design and high-end build quality.

❌Cons: 32:9 ultrawide takes some getting used to, and OLED monitors aren't the brightest you can buy.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Render of the Sonos Ace wireless headphones on a white background.Newfound Luxury 🔊
Sonos Ace Wireless ANC Headphones

Was: $449
Now: $349 at Amazon (22% off!)

✅Pros: Premium design, great sound quality and active noise canceling, and integration into the wider Sonos audio ecosystem.

❌Cons: Quite expensive, and the equivalent headphones from companies like Sony and Bose put up a lot of competition.

👉See at: Amazon.com

Render of the Hisense U8 Series 4K TV on a white background.Big and Bold 📺
Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart TV (75-inches)

Was: $1,999.99
Now: $1,277.99 at Amazon (36% off!)

✅Pros: Impressive picture quality, brightness, and contrast ratios with Quantum Dot Mini LED technology, and excellent console gaming performance with 144Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

❌Cons: Color accuracy seems inconsistent with this model, despite the on-paper credentials.

👉See at: Amazon.com

🔥The hottest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals🔥

🍁More great Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals🦃

Why should I shop at Amazon?

Especially during this time of year, I and my fellow Windows Central colleagues spend a lot of time on Amazon. The world's largest online retailer also boasts the world's largest catalog of products, with everything from candy to TVs available for you to purchase and have delivered to your home. Amazon has a reputation for competitive pricing and reliably fast shipping, but fervent Amazon shoppers can get even more.

An Amazon Prime membership can net you a ton of additional benefits like guaranteed free shipping, access to countless exclusive deals, unlimited TV, movie, and music streaming, and so much more. I've done a lot of research on Amazon, so you can find everything you could ever need to know in my in-depth Amazon and Amazon Prime membership FAQ.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday was technically on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, but that date means increasingly less with each passing year. Retailers regularly begin dropping Black Friday deals and announcing sales events weeks or even months ahead of Black Friday itself, and the entire weekend leading up to Cyber Monday is also filled with ways to save on endless products.

However, that's not to say you have weeks to make purchasing decisions. Individual deals often disappear after a limited time or when stocks run out, so those who take advantage the quickest are the ones who win.

When does Black Friday end?

On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday.

It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.

CATEGORIES
Zachary Boddy
Zachary Boddy
Staff Writer

Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.