What are Amazon's "Top 100" Cyber Monday deals? Mostly random, but I singled out the 9 best discounted tech products

Ah, Black Friday weekend. A momentous four-day period characterized by ceaseless scrolling through seemingly infinite lists of deals, until all the pictures and prices blend together into a featureless blur. There are ways to cut down on the scrolling, though, both by relying on experts from sites like Windows Central (that's us!) and trusting retailers to highlight the best deals for you. Or, you can do a little bit of both.

Amazon maintains a list of the Top 100 Cyber Monday deals, and at first glance it seems incredibly random. Amazon does sell products in every conceivable category, after all — but I've gone through the list myself and narrowed it down to a more manageable nine. Yes, here are the 9 best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon's Top 100 on tech products I can recommend, including headphones, TVs, microphones, and more.

Why should I shop at Amazon? Especially during this time of year, I and my fellow Windows Central colleagues spend a lot of time on Amazon. The world's largest online retailer also boasts the world's largest catalog of products, with everything from candy to TVs available for you to purchase and have delivered to your home. Amazon has a reputation for competitive pricing and reliably fast shipping, but fervent Amazon shoppers can get even more. An Amazon Prime membership can net you a ton of additional benefits like guaranteed free shipping, access to countless exclusive deals, unlimited TV, movie, and music streaming, and so much more. I've done a lot of research on Amazon, so you can find everything you could ever need to know in my in-depth Amazon and Amazon Prime membership FAQ.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday was technically on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, but that date means increasingly less with each passing year. Retailers regularly begin dropping Black Friday deals and announcing sales events weeks or even months ahead of Black Friday itself, and the entire weekend leading up to Cyber Monday is also filled with ways to save on endless products. However, that's not to say you have weeks to make purchasing decisions. Individual deals often disappear after a limited time or when stocks run out, so those who take advantage the quickest are the ones who win.

When does Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.