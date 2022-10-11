These are the BEST Amazon Prime Day deals on Govee RGB lighting for your PC and TV

If you have or are building a spectacular home media room, you absolutely need smart lighting. I’ve written about Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro TV system and its usefulness for immersive ambient lighting, and we’ve reviewed Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED panels to spice up your walls.

Govee has put many of its products at steep discounts on Amazon today thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Everything from Govee’s LED strip lights (32.8 ft) to its talk floor lamp is available for Prime members who want significant savings on arguably the most fabulous RGBIC lighting systems for your home or PC gaming room.

(opens in new tab) Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV | $150 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the most affordable and best-supported options for backlighting your TV. Easy setup and decent color reproduction make the Govee DreamView kit easy to recommend.

Some highlights include Govee’s Neon RGBIC Lights with music sync, Hexa Light Panels for your wall, Smart Table Lamp with 43 scene modes, Govee TV Light Bars (15-inches), and that Govee DreamView T1 Pro and Light Bar kit for your TV that I’ve reviewed and use myself.

So, why go with Govee over Philips Hue? I’ve used both for years and was heavily invested in Philips Hue. Emphasis on “invested” as Hues is not cheap, and in fact, it’s downright expensive compared to Govee.

The other thing I like about Govee is the sheer amount of stuff. Seriously. The company pumps out RGB accessories at a rate that is hard to keep up with. It surpassed Hues’s years ago with its massive catalog of LED strips, floor lighting, outdoor lighting, Wi-Fi thermometers, ambient TV, PC lighting, and more. Do you want a 5.6-foot LED floor lamp or outdoor flood lights? Done. The company even makes 6-inch recessed downlights for modern homes with built-in ceiling lights (I’m eyeing these myself).

Govee’s app, available on iOS and Android, also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The app is easy to use, reliable and lets you sync up different lights together.

What should you start with first? Go with the TV backlight. If you like watching movies or binging on Netflix, you’ll appreciate what Govee’s ambient lighting can do and, if you’re like me, will start adding more to your system over time … don’t say I didn’t warn you.

(opens in new tab) Govee Glide Hexa | $200 $160 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These affordable hexagon lights feature multiple colors for gorgeous gradient patterns in each panel. Slightly elevated away from a wall, they project brilliant back lights and give the illusion of floating on rainbow lights.

(opens in new tab) Govee Smart Recessed Lighting | $130 $104 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For homes with recessed ceiling lights you can use these 6-inch ones to add RGBWW lighting to your living room, kitchen, or PC gaming room to add some amazing ambient lighting.

(opens in new tab) Govee Neon Rope Lights | $80 $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab) An affordable way to hang a dazzling and dynamic LED art piece on your wall or around any furniture it might fit, the Govee neon LED strip light is bright and beautiful. Once you've decided on your design, it's a breeze to set up and use with the Govee app.

(opens in new tab) Govee LED Smart Light Bars with Camera | $86 $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Flack your PC display or TV with these colorful light bars that sync to your display via the top-mounted camera. Or, sync using audio from your game or movie to give a very dynamic effect with 16 million colors, and 23 preset modes.

(opens in new tab) Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp | $140 $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a modern, sleek design, this thin but tall floor lamp features RGBICWW technology,16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, 1500 lumens of brightness, and 64+ lighting effects.