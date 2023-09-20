This AMAZING 1080p Bluetooth projector is a steal at more than half off

Projectors can provide a lot of fun whether you use them to watch movies outside with friends and family, attach one to your gaming console of choice for a larger visual experience, or perhaps even do something creative like project animated faces onto pumpkins for Halloween decorations. Usually, the best projectors for PC are rather expensive, but right now a popular option is seriously on sale and can be reduced even further to more than 50% off when a coupon is applied.

This projector features ports for HDMI, AV, and USB-A to connect to various devices. (Image credit: HOMPOW)

HOMPOW Projector | was $129.99 now $68.89 at Amazon This mini projector features an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a AV port. It also offers Bluetooth for connecting to your laptop or phone. There's currently a deal going on that reduces the projector's price by 41%, however, you'll also want to apply an additional coupon before checkout which brings the price down to more than 50% off.

At a sale price of just $69 dollars, this projector is an absolute steal. The HOMPOW Mini Projector provides several connectivity options including physical port connections for HDMI, two USB-A ports, and an AV port. This way, you can hook up a computer, Xbox Series X|S, laptop, or even a TV stick and play whatever media you want. Additionally, this projector is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 so you can wirelessly send signals to the small white projector from your phone or laptop, no connecting wires necessary.

Visuals come through beautifully as the projector provides native 1080p resolution presented with vibrant colors, strong contrast, and crisp detail. When it comes to audio, the projector does have dual HiFi stereo speakers or you can connect your best speakers or best headphones via the 3.5mm jack.

Visuals are displayed at a projection distance of 5.41 to 18.4 feet and the projector offers a 50% to 100% zoom to get your media showing its best on your intended surface. It does need to be plugged in at all times for power as there is no built-in battery. However, it can easily be controlled with the included remote for additional convenience.

Saving 50% on this projector really is a fantastic deal given all of the features the HOMPOW Projector provides. You usually cannot get this nice of a device at this low of a price.