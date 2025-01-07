My dream device got announced at CES this week. With dozens of announcements over the last two days, you may assume my excitement is over a laptop with a rollable screen, an exciting new gaming handheld running SteamOS, or the world's first Copilot+ All-in-One PC. But no, the first product I plan to purchase that was showcased at CES is a trackpad.

Hyper announced a premium trackpad that looks a bit like you cut out the touchpad of a laptop and made a standalone device. Not only is it a Windows-friendly version of the Magic Trackpad, it's the next potential addition to my ergonomic desk.

The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro is an unashamedly premium accessory. The device costs $129.99, which as my friend put it is "an awful lot for what's basically a laptop mouse." But Hyper says the gadget was "designed to fill the market gap for premium haptic trackpad solutions on Windows."

The haptic trackpad is 6.2 inches wide and 3.5 inches tall or tall and wide depending on your perspective). In any case, the thing is big. It's almost certainly larger than the trackpad of any laptop you've used, though there are some exceptionally large trackpads on PCs these days.

You can customize the haptics of the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro to create a specific feel and program gestures on a per-app basis. (Image credit: Hyper Products)

Because the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro is a haptic trackpad, it feels the same regardless of where you press down on it. There shouldn't be any dead zones or areas that require more force to activate. Haptic trackpads, including the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro, are also customizable. You can adjust the click force and pressure sensitivity of the trackpad. Since the haptic trackpad does not move up and down when pressed, you may need to tweak it a bit to get the exact feel you want.

Hyper promises "zero-latency precision" thanks to the 240Hz report rate of the wireless trackpad. The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro also supports palm rejection, which is a must-have for a trackpad.

As you're swiping around with your fingers, you can have the trackpad respond differently to custom gestures. Those gestures can be set on a per-app basis, which is a nice — ahem — touch. You can even share and look for shortcuts for the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro through the Hyper community. I honestly can't say how many people will share custom trackpad shortcuts online, but it's a clever idea. I bet people come up with some creative ways to utilize a trackpad with so many customization options.

You can attach wrist rests to both sides of the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro as well. Those rests appear to be the same height as the trackpad, so it should allow for a similar motion to resting your wrist on a laptop's body and rotating to the trackpad.

The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro is expected in Q2 2025. Hyper already has a listing for the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro online, but it lists the device as out of stock.