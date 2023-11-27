This desk is the final piece for my perfect work-from-home setup. Trust me, I spent years trying (don't make the same mistake)
I feel like I live at my desk, so it might as well be a good desk.
Sometimes it feels like I live at my desk. I work from home and write for a living, so I'm in front of a screen every weekday. On nights and weekends, I'm often at the same desk managing the American football team I run. I've spent years building a desk setup that protects my wrists, eyes, and back from the risks of living in a desk chair, and today my standing desk arrived to complete the setup.
Autonomous SmartDesk Core |
was $499 now $439 at Autonomous
This standing desk can adjust between 29.4” to 48”. It has four programmable buttons, a two-stage frame, and an electric dual motor that's designed to move your desk without making a lot of noise.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an adjustable standing desk that can adapt to different work settings.
❌Avoid it if: You are on a budget.
💰 Price check: $579 at Cosy Gaming
KitchenClouds anti fatigue rug |
was $32.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Standing desks provide several health benefits, but a $20 mat can make a huge difference for foot, knee, and back comfort. This mat is thick and resists slipping.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to reduce fatigue while working at a standing desk.
❌Avoid it if: You often switch between sitting and standing at your desk.
💰 Price check: $36.85 at Walmart
Logitech ERGO K860 keyboard |
was $129.99 now $123.49 at Best Buy
I've had this keyboard for about a year, and I recommend it to anyone who writes for a living. It features a split design that allows your wrists to rest at a natural position that reduces aches and pains.
✅Perfect for: People who want a split keyboard designed for ergonomic comfort.
❌Avoid it if: You find split keyboards uncomfortable or can't get used to the layout.
💰 Price check: $129.99 at Logitech
🔍Our experience: In 5 minutes, I knew this ergonomic keyboard was my best tech purchase of the year
Logitech MX Vertical mouse |
was $99.99 now $85.99 at Best Buy
Wrists aren't meant to rest at the angle normal mice force them into. This vertical mouse lets your arm and wrist rest at a natural angle, plus it has a bunch of programmable buttons.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a vertical ergonomic mouse that promotes wrist health.
❌Avoid it if: You dislike the feeling of a vertical mouse.
💰 Price check: $99.99 at Logitech
🔍Our experience: Even at a small discount, the Logitech MX Vertical is worth it
KTRIO Large Keyboard Pad |
was $18.99 now $11.99 at Amazon
I opted for a large mat rather than a separate mouse pad when setting up my desk. I can move my equipment around easily and it also protects my working area from scratches.
✅Perfect for: People who want an expansive space for their keyboard and mouse.
❌Avoid it if: You already have a mouse pad that you like.
💰 Price check: $18.42 at Walmart
Logi Dock |
was $399 now $349 at Logitech
Rather than fiddling with cables and plugging in all of your accessories, you can set up a dock once and connect any PC to all your tech through a single port.
This all-in-one dock has multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, can charge your laptop, supports up to two monitors, and has a powerful speaker.
✅Perfect for: People who need to connect several accessories and monitors who also want a high-quality speaker.
❌Avoid it if: Your monitor already acts as a dock or if you don't need additional ports and a speaker.
💰 Price check: $399.99 at Newegg
🔍Our experience: Logi Dock review: An all-in-one dock to clear clutter
Dell UltraSharp webcam | $179.99 at B&H
This 4K webcam is easy to use, supports Windows Hello, and can record at 4K resolution. It's easy to rest on the top of your monitor or PC for work meetings or presentations.
✅Perfect for: If you're in a lot of virtual meetings or need to record yourself for presentations.
❌Avoid it if: You are on a budget.
💰 Price check: was $249.99 now $184.99 at Dell
🔍Our experience: Dell UltraSharp Webcam review: Excellent hardware, but image quality can't beat Logitech
SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp | $19.99 at Amazon
Last night in England it got dark at about 4 PM. I need more light in my life. A light therapy lamp helps boost my mood and fights off gloomy days. This model is almost identical to the one I purchased in the UK.
✅Perfect for: People who live in areas with little light during half the year.
❌Avoid it if: You dislike bright lights.
Samsung 34 ViewFinity CJ791 monitor |
was $699.99 now $479.99
I wish I had this ultrawide curved monitor at my desk. It has a 34-inch screen that makes it easy to multitask or span content across its large display. It has a 3440 x 1440 resolution, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a DisplayPort, and an HDMI port.
✅Perfect for: People who want a large an immersive ultrawide monitor for multitasking.
❌Avoid it if: You prefer a flat monitor or don't have space for a 34-inch screen.
💰 Price check: $479.99 at Samsung
The biggest mistake I made when it comes to working from home is waiting to improve my setup. I'm at my desk at least eight hours a day, so it doesn't make sense to make myself uncomfortable and worsen my health. Now that I've made my ergonomic battle station, I hate working anywhere else. My wrists feel cramped and ache when I use a straight keyboard. I can barely touch a non-ergonomic mouse without pain.
If you work for a larger company, I'd recommend seeing if they'll purchase some of this equipment. Workplaces want healthy employees, so many have programs to improve work-from-home setups. But even if you have to pay for your own desk setup, improving ergonomics and comfort is worth it.
The list above is almost an exact copy of my current setup, with one major exception. If I could go back, I'd have grabbed an ultrawide monitor instead of the flat one I have now. I always have a bunch of tabs open and need to multitask, so I need more screen space. I don't game, so the Samsung 34 ViewFinity CJ791 monitor I listed above is a more affordable option that meets my needs, but you should check out the best 4K and Ultrawide monitor deals if you need a larger monitor or want a screen that can also be used for gaming.
