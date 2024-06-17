This webcam is 'perfect if you're a streamer' and $107.33 off

The first thing I recommend to anyone who has to appear on a webcam often is to improve the lighting at their desk. The second thing I suggest is to buy a nice webcam. Built-in webcams are small and often much worse than dedicated cameras. If you spend time on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Twitch, or other streaming software, you'll want to look your best. Luckily, a discount on the Razer Kiyo Pro makes doing just that much more affordable.

Razer Kiyo Pro | was $199.99 now $92.66 at Amazon This webcam features a large sensor and is a great choice for game streamers. It supports 1080p streaming at 60FPS or you can drop the framerate to 30FPS to use HDR. The Razer Kiyo Pro also supports three field-of-view options.

The Razer Kiyo Pro looks a bit like a DSLR on top of your PC. It's not as big, of course, but it features design elements reminiscent of a pricey camera you'd hold in your hand. Inside the large circular design sits a Sony STARVIS 1/2.8 CMOS sensor. That is a larger sensor than you'll see in many webcams, which means the camera can capture more light and deliver better image quality.

Since releasing the Kiyo Pro, Razer has come out with the Kiyo Pro Ultra. The Kiyo Pro Ultimate is an excellent webcam with a larger sensor and support for up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS. The Kiyo Ultra also costs $299.99 and is overkill for most users. Several programs for video calls max out at 1080p resolution, making 4K unnecessary in many cases. The Kiyo Pro is a better bargain, delivers high-quality video, and still has some handy specs.

With support for 1080p at 60 FPS, the Kiyo Pro sits in the sweet spot of hitting the max resolution of most streaming software. HDR support should help you in environments with bright background lighting, such as when a window is behind you. You have to drop down to 30FPS to enable HDR, however. As a quick side note, if your office has a bright window you should try to face it directly when using a webcam to prevent the background from blowing out.

The Kiyo Pro supports three field-of-view options: narrow, medium, and wide. Those who want to show off their entire setup may want to use the wide option while someone looking for a closeup shot or something more intimate will likely prefer the narrow setting.

Razer Kiyo Pro review highlights

The Razer Kiyo Pro features a Sony STARVIS 1/2.8 CMOS sensor that helps it deliver high image quality in environments with various levels of lighting.

In their Razer Kiyo webcam review, our colleagues at Tom's Guide gave the webcam a 4.5 out of 5. The camera earned high marks for its "fantastic image quality," support for HDR, and ability to switch between different field-of-view presets. The main negatives about the camera at the time of review were its high price and some "occasional issues with autofocus." The first of those issues is reduced greatly, thanks to Amazon's 54% discount on the Kiyo Pro.

"The Kiyo Pro’s main attraction is its ability to deliver 1080p video at 60 frames per second without sacrificing image sharpness," outlined Tom's Guide. "This is a significant improvement over the regular Kiyo, which is able to record 720p video at up to 60 fps or 1080p at 30fps. The Razer Kiyo Pro offers HDR video as well, albeit at a reduced 30 fps."

The outlet also praised the Kiyo Pro for how the camera's design is built for durability. The webcam has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance.

"Overall, the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is a great premium option for gaming streamers looking to elevate their video quality to the next level. With 1080p video capabilities at up to 60 fps, the Kiyo Pro achieves exactly what it sets out to," concluded Denise Primbet in the review for Tom's Guide.

Our friends at GamesRadar also reviewed the Kiyo Pro. Benjamin Abbott explained why the Kiyo Pro is great for streamers in that piece:

"If you're the average person who just needs a camera for work meetings, the Razer Kiyo Pro won't be for you. There are a wealth of cheaper options available that will serve your needs just fine. However, it's perfect if you're a streamer who wants to up their game or struggles to find a webcam worthy of the job. In fact, it trounces the competition where it matters."

The Razer Kiyo is a bit older at this point, but it's still a great webcam. At $92.66, the Razer Kiyo is an excellent addition to a streaming setup or for anyone who needs its promised specs.