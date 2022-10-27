Best 4K HDR TVs for Xbox One X and Xbox One S in 2019

The Xbox One X and Xbox One S are still solid game consoles in 2022, even if they aren't as powerful as their newer siblings. But a console is only as good as the screen it powers. Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent 4K HDR TVs to choose from.

The Samsung Q80 (opens in new tab) is an excellent choice for console gamers, particularly Xbox One X owners. If you need to take your gaming to the next level with 4K and HDR technologies, you could do much worse than the Q8F. Do yourself a favor and spend the money to get the most out of your console.

Best 4K HDR TVs for Xbox One X and One S

Samsung Q80

Who should buy this TV?

If you're looking for that 4K TV experience and QLED technology, but don't want to break the bank, then the Q80 is a great option.

Is it a good time to buy this TV?

Samsung has a regular product cycle for its TV line-ups, and this model of the Q80 is from the 2019 series collection, which means you're getting the latest display tech.

Samsung Q8F is the best bang for your buck

As well as 4K and HDR10 support, this display series from Samsung comes rocking QLED technology for satisfying visuals and solid levels of contrast and brightness. Not only do movies and media come to life on-screen, but also characters and action from the latest games with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tech allows Samsung to produce some seriously dark blacks and low response times, too, which are also pretty good for gaming.

You'll love the deep blacks, great colors, and minimalistic design.

The company also added a few unique features to the TV, including an external connection device. Instead of plugging countless cables into the rear of the TV, this little device acts as a bridge between the set and the rest of your media hardware. This makes managing cables that little bit more convenient and allows for easier access to ports.

Available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 82-inch configurations, the Q80 is a highly recommended purchase for anyone looking to pick up an Xbox One X for media consumption. We'd recommend you go for the 55-inch variant unless you have the desire (or the free space and cash) to go with the larger panels.

Alternatives to the Samsung Q80

The Samsung Q80 is an excellent choice for Xbox One X gamers, but it's not without its faults. Should you want something a little different or at a cheaper price, we've got some fantastic alternatives right here.

LG C9

To say the LG C9 is thin doesn't really do it justice. It's super thin. Not only does it look spectacular, but LG has also packed in some serious technology, including individually lit LEDs, support for 4K content, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10. What makes it suitable for gaming is the LEDs, which can be turned off completely, depending on what's being displayed, for great blacks.

Sony X950G

If you enjoy getting the most for your money, the Sony X950G is a great option for the Xbox One X. Much like the LG C9, this panel has local LED dimming for better picture quality and darker blacks, supports all the standards you need to game on Microsoft's console (with a refresh rate of 120Hz), and does it all without pointless fancy features you may not use.

LG E9

You likely don't need the LG E9, but that won't stop you wanting one in your living room. Priced out of reach for most consumers, this signature TV is one of the best the company offers, sporting a gorgeous design and excellent picture quality. There's 4K and HDR10 support, as one would expect with the price, but the overall package is quite simply sublime.

TCL S525

The affordable TCL S525 shouldn't be overlooked because of the price. This TV should be considered if you want to get into 4K gaming, but have less time to enjoy your game collection. You won't get the best picture quality (and response time is 16ms), nor will the HDR feature be as useful as other panels on this list, but on tight budgets, TCL has you covered.

Best Xbox One X and S $K HDR TVs

The Samsung Q80 (opens in new tab) offers impressive visuals at a somewhat affordable price. There are better televisions available (even from Samsung itself), but you'll be heading into the high-price territory and beyond. 4K HDR is becoming more accessible to gamers with reduced pricing on cheaper TVs like the TCL S525, perfect for anyone looking to move into 4K without spending too much.