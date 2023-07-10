AMD's most powerful Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is now at its lowest price ever

July is the perfect time to grab computer parts at a discount with sales going on leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2023. As part of this, many of the best Prime Day graphics card deals are already live including a Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX coupon deal that brings AMD's chiplet GPU to its lowest price ever recorded on Amazon. Simply check the coupon box on the page before going to check out to get $150 off MSRP.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the most powerful graphics cards AMD has ever produced and it is also one of the first chiplet options available. It usually outperforms the GeForce RTX 4080 when playing most games while also being much cheaper than it (especially with this deal going on). There's no need to guess where to buy the Radeon RX 7900 XTX as the best option is at Amazon for just $899 after the coupon is applied.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX was $1099 now $899 at Amazon with coupon Released last December, the RX 7900 XTX is one of the first chiplet graphics cards ever to launch. AMD states it has a 54% improvement over the previous AMD RDNA 2. It offers 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM 384-bit memory interface with extremely fast performance. Just remember to click on the coupon before checkout to get $130 off. Price check: Best Buy $1029 | Newegg $1049



✅Pros: Amazing performance at a competitive price



❌Cons: Ray tracing isn't very impressive

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX released last December along with the XT. The two graphics cards are some of the first GPUs in the world to feature a chiplet design modeled after AMD's Zen-based Ryzen CPUs. These processors utilize RDNA 3 architecture in a way that allows them to offer a 54% improvement in performance over the previous-generation AMD RDNA 2.

Thanks to the 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and fast 384-bit memory interface, this graphics card is very fast and is ideal for both gaming and working on 3D projects. It averages an extremely fast clock speed of 2330MHz and can even be boosted to reach 2525MHz.

It leaves its biggest competitor, the GeForce RTX 4080, in the dust thanks to its much lower pricing and faster performance. If you're looking for a flagship graphics card to put in your rig, then the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is definitely one to consider.