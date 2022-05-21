Best mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 in 2022
The best mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 can be tricky to find. A lot of mesh systems can be bought for a fair price, but expanding them can add a lot to your budget. These are the mesh systems that come with both solid base routers and extra nodes so you can start building your mesh network from the start. And the best part is that none of these will drain your wallet.
TP-Link Deco M5
Best value
The Deco M5 triple pack from TP-Link covers up to 5,500 square feet with its dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) signal. Two LAN ports per unit for wired devices, and the Deco mobile app makes for an easy setup.
Netgear Orbi RBK50
Price drop
Launching at a higher MSRP excluded the excellent tri-band Orbi from this list but is now much more affordable since a price drop. Now they're one of the best 2-pack mesh kits covering up to 5,000 square feet.
Amazon eero
Easy to use
The Amazon eero slides right under the cap on this list, but it does so by being one of the easiest-to-use mesh routers out there. It offers a good range of coverage and solid internet speeds.
Netgear Orbi RBK13
Super budget
The Netgear Orbi is a cheap mesh option if most of your devices are wireless. It covers 4,500 square feet with a strong signal for a great price, but don't rely on its limited selection of LAN ports.
Tenda Nova
Hidden gem
The Tenda Nova might not carry a big name behind it, but this mesh system is rated for 6,000 square feet of coverage and fast, Wi-Fi 5 speeds. Comes with a three-year warranty.
The best mesh Wi-Fi router under $200
The best mesh Wi-Fi router under $200 is something that's both easy to use and has the power to keep your devices connected and burden-free. The Deco M5 mesh system from TP-Link gets the job done and comes with enough units to maximize your signal. It has a wide 5,500 square foot range of signal coverage and provides speeds comparable to some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at higher prices.
As far as other mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 go, you'll want to start looking at systems like the Amazon eero or the Netgear Orbi routers. The eero sets fit into homes with an established Amazon ecosystem and compare well with more expensive systems like the TP-Link Deco X55. The Netgear Orbi recently dropped in price and has LAN ports for wired devices. Consider your setup and make the right choice for your home.
