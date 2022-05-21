Best mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 in 2022

The best mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 can be tricky to find. A lot of mesh systems can be bought for a fair price, but expanding them can add a lot to your budget. These are the mesh systems that come with both solid base routers and extra nodes so you can start building your mesh network from the start. And the best part is that none of these will drain your wallet.

The best mesh Wi-Fi router under $200

The best mesh Wi-Fi router under $200 is something that's both easy to use and has the power to keep your devices connected and burden-free. The Deco M5 mesh system from TP-Link gets the job done and comes with enough units to maximize your signal. It has a wide 5,500 square foot range of signal coverage and provides speeds comparable to some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at higher prices.

As far as other mesh Wi-Fi routers under $200 go, you'll want to start looking at systems like the Amazon eero or the Netgear Orbi routers. The eero sets fit into homes with an established Amazon ecosystem and compare well with more expensive systems like the TP-Link Deco X55. The Netgear Orbi recently dropped in price and has LAN ports for wired devices. Consider your setup and make the right choice for your home.