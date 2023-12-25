7 AMAZING PC games to spend your Steam Gift Card on

Woohoo! You've gotten a Steam Gift Card and now you've got to figure out what to spend it on. There are tens of thousands of games that you could put this money toward, but not all of them are worth your time. So you want to make sure you get something that you'll really love and that is within your budget.

Thanks to the fact that there's currently a Steam Winter Sale going on, many of this year's latest and greatest titles are selling at lower prices than usual. With that in mind, here are the seven best PC games to buy with your Steam Gift Card.

1. Baldur's Gate 3 | was $59.99 now $53.99 at Steam (10% off)



I've played dozens of games this year, but the one that has made the biggest impression is definitely Baldur's Gate 3, which is set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. I love how the decisions I make carry weight and the game never tries to make me feel like there's only one solution to a problem. When I talk with family and friends who are also playing I often learn that we went about problem-solving in extremely different ways. Plus, needing to roll a die to successfully perform various actions throws a level of luck into the game that keeps me on my toes. So what's the plot anyway? Mind Flayers have infected you with a worm in an attempt to turn you into one of them, but you've gained special powers instead. It's up to you and your party of similarly infected friends to determine whether to use the worm or try to remove it while traveling around a rich fantasy world.



It is Steam Deck Verified.

2. Sea of Stars: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Steam (20% off) This fantastic adventure won Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. It takes after classic adventures like Super Mario RPG and Chrono Trigger to provide a colorful 16-bit world for you to discover. Valere and Zale are Solstice Warriors who use the power of the moon and sun respectively to take down an evil alchemist. To do this, you'll need to solve puzzles, defeat enemies in turn-based combat, and explore a colorful world. It is Steam Deck Verified.

✅Perfect for: Fans of classic RPGs and 16-bit art styles. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like turn-based combat.



🔍Our experience: Sea of Stars review



💰Price check: $27.99 at Microsoft

3. Lethal Company: $9.99 at Steam Technically, this extremely popular co-op survival horror game is in early access, but you can still play it right now. It's a first-person game where players are out to collect materials from abandoned space moons. But the process isn't easy as there are many dangers to be wary of including monstrous creatures. Work with your team to gather as much as you can and get out alive. It is Steam Deck Playable.

✅Perfect for: Those who love to play challenging games with friends. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a fan of horror or taxing gameplay.

4. Hogwarts Legacy: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Steam (50% off) This game released at the start of the year and absolutely exploded in popularity. Players can actually explore the extremely detailed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by attending classes and wandering around the castle or its surrounding lands in their free time. Combat can be challenging, but also very rewarding and there are plenty of ways to customize the way your character plays as you learn various spells. It is Steam Deck Verified.

✅Perfect for: Harry Potter fans and those who love challenging combat and exploration. ❌Avoid it if: You get daunted by long games.



🔍 Our experience: Hogwarts Legacy review 🎮 Guides: Hogwarts Legacy guides



💰Price check: $35.99 at Epic Games

5. CyberPunk 2077: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Steam (50% off) It might have had a disastrous launch, but thanks to the many updates and patches CD Projekt Red has released, Cyberpunk 2077 now offers an incredible experience. You play as a mercenary named V who takes on jobs with their friend Jackie in the L.A.-inspired Night City. The decisions you make have consequences and your character will play very differently depending on how you unlock your skill tree. It's a gritty ride filled with danger and you can add to the fun with the new The Phantom Liberty DLC. It is Steam Deck Verified.

✅Perfect for: Fans of FPS games and decision-making. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like violence or sexual imagery in your games.



🔍Our experience: Cyberpunk 2077 review 🎮 Guides: Cyberpunk 2077 guides



💰Price check: $29.99 at GOG

6. Cocoon: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Steam This stylized puzzle-adventure game has been extremely well received and it's no surprise given how satisfying gameplay is. You play as a small insect-like creature who travels to different worlds and discovers orbs that contain various puzzles and challenges. Solve these puzzles and continue on to find more. It is Steam Deck Verified.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who likes intricate puzzles and adventures. ❌Avoid it if: You find harder puzzles tedious. 🔍 Our experience: Cocoon review 💰Price check: $53.99 at GOG

7. Resident Evil 4 (Remake): was $59.99 now $39.89 at Steam (50% off) Back in the day, Resident Evil 4 only released on GameCube, but it was so popular that it eventually found its way on various platforms. Now the classic game has been remade with new mechanics and updated visuals. As Leon S. Kennedy, you've been asked to locate the U.S. president's missing daughter. But you soon find out she's been taken by cultists and other abominations and it will be up to your firepower to get out safely. This game is true to the original horror classic while being updated for modern play. It is Steam Deck Verified.

✅Perfect for: Horror fans and those who like challenging first-person shooters. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like jumpscares or creepy imagery.



🔍 Our experience: Resident Evil 4 review

The best PC games to buy

Steam is one of the absolute best places to find amazing games whether you're playing on a gaming desktop, gaming laptop, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or Legion Go. As you likely already know, PC games can be rather costly, so it's nice that there's currently a Steam Winter Sale going on now that offers many of the very best games at major discounts.

If you're only going to get one game, I highly recommend it be Baldur's Gate 3. I've spent over 80 hours playing this game and I'm already planning on restarting it when I see the credits roll so I can play as a different race and class and see where my decisions take me. It's a very complex game that really allows you to play the way you want to as long as you are clever enough to come up with different kinds of solutions and use the items (or other skills) you have at your disposal.