Here are the best settings for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on gaming handhelds — ROG Ally, Legion Go, Steam Deck

You can enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go, but I don't recommend running it natively on Steam Deck.

Can I play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Steam Deck? You technically can run Indiana Jones and the Great Circle relatively smoothly on Steam Deck, but the visual quality is so poor that I don't recommend it to anyone. If that doesn't deter you and you still want to play on Steam Deck, you'll want to make a few settings adjustments in-game and on the handheld.

Can I play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on ROG Ally or Legion Go? Yes! Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is great on ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go. You'll just want to adjust some settings to get the ideal handheld playing experience, though.



You'll find the ideal settings for playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on ROG Ally or Legion Go on this page.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on gaming handhelds

Every character has distracting glowing outlines around their eyes when playing on Steam Deck. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Considering Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's hefty PC system requirements, I wasn't sure if this new title would run well on handhelds. However, I was positively surprised, overall.

I have played the Steam version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on my Steam Deck, ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go. Of course, it's also available through Xbox Game Pass.

While Indy's latest adventure technically does run relatively smoothly (with limited choppiness if the settings are right) on each of these devices, the visual quality on Steam Deck is significantly worse. There is a lot of pop-in, strange artifacts appear around characters' eyes, everything is grainy and wriggles in a distracting way, and it's extremely difficult to see anything in dark locations.

For example, as part of the game's intro, you relive parts of the Raiders of the Lost Ark film's opening sequence, which involves going into some ruins. This part played fine on the Windows 11 gaming handhelds; however, the moment I entered the ruins on Steam Deck, it suddenly became way too dark to see anything.

I attempted to adjust in-game settings and turn up the brightness on my Deck, but this didn't help things. So, I had to exit the game and enable Proton Experimental beta, and this made it so I could see enough to get through the game's booby traps. However, the distracting eye outlines on each character and the overall busy graininess of every environment are hard to ignore.

Best Steam Deck settings for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

I couldn't see in dark locations within the game until I put the Steam Deck in Proton Experimental mode. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Once more, I don't recommend playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Steam Deck, but if you really want to do it then you'll want to make the following changes.

To get the best playing experience possible, put the Steam Deck in Proton Experimental beta. This will improve some performance and make it so you can see better in darkly lit areas of the game. After that, make sure game settings are set as follows:

Menu button (☰) → Options → Video:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: 1

1 Aspect Ratio: 16:10 [Native]

16:10 [Native] Resolution: 1280 x 800 [Native]

1280 x 800 [Native] Picture Framing: Fullscreen (your preference)

Fullscreen (your preference) HUD Safe Zone: (Only adjust if needed)

(Only adjust if needed) Field of View: 90

90 Vertical Sync: Adaptive

Adaptive FPS Limit: 60

60 Edit Brightness and HDR: (Not supported)

(Not supported) Motion Blur: Medium

Medium Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Sharpening: 75

75 Film Grain: 10

10 Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Anti-Aliasing: On

On Overall Graphics Quality: Low

Low Decal Rendering Distance: Low

Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Motion Blur Quality: Low

Low Water Quality: Low

Low Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Hair Quality: Low

Low Texture Anisotropic Filtering Quality: High

High Vegetation Animation Quality: Off

Off Resolution Scaling: Dynamic

Dynamic Static Resolution Scaling: 100 (greyed out)

100 (greyed out) Dynamic Resolution Scaling Target FPS: 60

60 Performance Metrics: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) Color Filter Mode: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) Filter Brightness: 50

50 Filter Contrast: 33

33 Filter Intensity: 70

70 Filter Strength: 100

100 High Contrast Mode: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) High Contrast Effect Strength: 79 (greyed out)

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Steam Deck verified? No. On Steam's official page for the game, Steam Deck Compatibility is listed as "Unknown." The game technically can be played on Steam Deck, but the visuals look really bad.

Best ROG Ally and Legion Go settings for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle runs really well on ROG Ally and ROG Ally X if the right settings are in place. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before running Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, make sure to put your Ally or Legion Go at max TDP. The game won't start otherwise. To get the best gaming handheld experience, enable AFMF on ROG Ally and also increase ROG Ally VRAM to 6G.

With the right settings in place, this RPG typically ran around 40 FPS on average but sometimes dipped to 30 FPS when run at optimal settings:

Menu button (☰) → Options → Video:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: 1

1 Aspect Ratio: 16:9 [Native]

16:9 [Native] Resolution: 1920 x 1080 [Native]

1920 x 1080 [Native] Picture Framing: Fullscreen

Fullscreen HUD Safe Zone: (Only adjust if needed)

(Only adjust if needed) Field of View: 90

90 Vertical Sync: Adaptive

Adaptive FPS Limit: 60

60 Edit Brightness and HDR: (Not supported)

(Not supported) Motion Blur: Medium

Medium Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Sharpening: 75

75 Film Grain: 10

10 Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Anti-Aliasing: On

On Overall Graphics Quality: Low

Low Decal Rendering Distance: Low

Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Motion Blur Quality: Low

Low Water Quality: Low

Low Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Hair Quality: Low

Low Texture Anisotropic Filtering Quality: Low

Low Vegetation Animation Quality: Medium

Medium Resolution Scaling: Dynamic

Dynamic Static Resolution Scaling: 100 (greyed out)

100 (greyed out) Dynamic Resolution Scaling Target FPS: 60

60 Performance Metrics: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) Color Filter Mode: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) Filter Brightness: 50

50 Filter Contrast: 33

33 Filter Intensity: 70

70 Filter Strength: 100

100 High Contrast Mode: Off (your preference)

Off (your preference) High Contrast Effect Strength: 79 (greyed out)

Swing into Indy's latest adventure on your gaming handheld

If you have a powerful enough PC gaming handheld like ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, or Legion Go, then you can enjoy Indiana Jones' latest escapade as long as you put the device at their best settings. Remember that both in-game settings and the system's settings will need to be adjusted for optimal performance.

While it is possible to play on Steam Deck (and it does run a lot smoother than I expected) there are so many distracting visual elements that I don't recommend playing on Valve's handheld.