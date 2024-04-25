A huge game-of-the-year contender just went up for pre-order — will you be nuts enough to buy it?

What you need to know

Squirrel with a Gun is a game coming to Xbox, PC and PlayStation with a vague release window of 'Fall 2024' but this week went live at a few outlets for pre-order.

The game, which appears to be a rodent-themed GTA, is $30 on consoles, with no pre-order available for Steam yet.

The sun rises over the ancient oak forest, casting dappled light on the moss-covered ground. In this secluded corner of nature, a remarkable creature stirs—a squirrel unlike any other. The elusive Sciurus armatus, commonly known as the ‘Squirrel with a Gun.’



No this isn't the wildest David Attenborough documentary you've ever seen. It's the hotly anticipated Squirrel with a Gun, and it's coming to Xbox, Playstation and PC later this year. We don't know much about the game yet outside it's bonkers trailer. What drives this bushy-tailed John Wick? Is it revenge? Love? Or simply a craving for murder? What we do know, though, is that this week, it's finally gone up for pre-order, and you can bag what's sure to be a classic for $30 at Best Buy.

Get ready for the most tail-twitching, acorn-blasting game of the year. In Squirrel with a Gun, you’ll leap through secret bunkers, outwit agents, and collect golden acorns in chaotic missions. Customize your furry hero, unlock fabulously furry cosmetics, and embrace the chaos of being a murderous Squirrel.



What is Squirrel with a Gun?

Squirrel with a Gun is exactly what it seems, the most mischeivous of rodents is now in possession of firearms, because why not? You'd be fooled into thinking it's similar to the similarly titled Wizard with a Gun, but no, Squirrel with a Gun shares more DNA with games like Goat Simulator 3 focusing on exploration and adding shooting combat. Don't question how that little guy holds up an Uzi with ease, just roll with it. So far, from the trailers we've seen, it looks like you'll complete objectives for Golden Acorns, have a repertoire of 12 weapons, and even a toy car to cruise around the neighborhood in. Frankly, I was sold at the title before even seeing the trailer, so I'm glad to see it's finally available for sale, though I'll probably be grabbing for my Steam Deck. That being said, I can't wait to see the Xbox achievements for this game and I've got some ideas...

Yippy Ki-Yay Mother-nutter! - Shoot ten people while wearing a cowboy hat

Deez nuts - Collect 1000 golden acorns

Nutcracker - Shoot 25 guys in the crotch

If the developers Dee Dee Creations are reading this, you're welcome.