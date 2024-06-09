A sequel to one of the very best sci-fi indie games just got an awesome new trailer

What you need to know

During The PC Gaming Show 2024, we got to see a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular Citizen Sleeper indie sci-fi game.

As with the previous game, this sequel has been created by Gareth Damian Martin.

The story takes place within the Starward Belt, a cluttered asteroid belt that serves as home to many different people, where you attempt to take on various jobs while evading the corporation that is after you.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is coming to PC, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in early 2025.

During PC Gamer's The PC Gaming Show 2024, we got to see a new trailer for the highly anticipated Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. As with the previous game, this sequel has been created by Gareth Damian Martin but with characters designed by Guillaume Singelin. Considering how popular Martin's first game was, it's not at all surprising that there's been a lot of anticipation surrounding this sequel.

Players once again find themselves in space playing as a "Sleeper," basically a human mind in the body of a robot who has escaped indentured servitude from the company that created you. However, the corporation is still out to get you, so you'll need to do all you can to evade them while navigating life around the Starward Belt, an asteroid belt that many different individuals call home. You make a living by accepting contracts and doing jobs for others. There are mysteries to uncover and locations to explore as the story progresses.

"Just remember. Nothing in The Belt ever runs smooth."

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC, Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in early 2025. To keep up with all of the Summer Game Fest 2024 and Xbox Games Showcase 2024 game reveals, head over to our live blog.

An awesome-looking sci-fi sequel

As I previously mentioned, the original Citizen Sleeper is hailed by many as one of the best indie games of all time. If you haven't checked it out yet, now is the perfect time to do so. It's currently uncertain how different the sequel will be from the original, but from what we've seen in trailers so far, Citizen Sleeper 2 is shaping up to be an awesome experience.

The original game has an interesting dice mechanic that seems to be in play in the sequel. Each cycle, you roll dice to see how successful you are at completing various tasks. The healthier you are, the more dice you have and so the more likely you are to do a job well. The outcome of your rolls determines what happens to you as the story progresses, so there's some replay value to coming back and seeing how different outcomes affect the game. Overall, it's a very satisfying dice system that many are eager to experience again.

I wish we could have gotten an exact release date for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Belt, but it's nice to at least get clarification that it is coming sometime in "early 2025."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This game is still being written. Please refresh the page to get the latest info.