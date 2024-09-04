Acer just announced multiple "UltraSpeed" gaming monitors — One offers an insane 600Hz at 1080p

What you need to know

During IFA, Acer announced seven upcoming monitors of various types and with various features. Among these new displays are two Predator gaming monitors, four Nitro gaming monitors, and an Acer monitor.

As part of this announcement, Acer states that some of these Nitro monitors are "UltraSpeed" displays with super high refresh rates and speedy response times.

Arguably the most impressive "UltraSpeed" display is a 24.1-inch offering that can reach up to 1920 x 1080 resolution while at an insane 600Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

These monitors are offered at various prices and will release at different times between Q4 2024 and beyond.

Today during IFA, electronics manufacturer Acer announced seven upcoming gaming monitors — two are in its high-end Predator sub-brand, three are in its budget Nitro sub-brand, and the last is simply an Acer monitor. Acer explains that many of these displays are smart monitors with built-in WebOS, the Nitro ones are even "UltraSpeed" displays with extremely high refresh rates and fast response times.

Arguably, the most impressive of these "UltraSpeed" displays is the Nitro XV240 F6 — an FHD display with an insanely high 600Hz refresh rate and up to 0.1ms G-to-G response time.

In releasing this range of monitors, Acer intends to expand its portfolio to a wide range of uses, but points out that the new UltraSpeed displays stand out among the others. "The new Acer Nitro gaming monitors deliver high-definition resolution with blazing refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, placing these models among the fastest in today’s market. These also feature rapid response times of up to 0.1m sand AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smooth, tear-free gaming."

Let's look at each of the seven displays announced today.

Predator XB273U F5 is a high-end dream

Acer Predator XB273U F5 is a high-end gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-Sync and up to 360Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Predator XB273U F5 specs Starting price: Unknown

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 2560 x 1440p @ 360Hz, DP - 2560 x 1440 @ 360Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 1ms/ 0.05 ms (GTG, Min.)

VRR technology: NVIDIA G-SYNC

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: Native 500 nits, Peak 550 nits

HDR support: Yes

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 5W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

First on the list of revealed devices is the high-end Predator XB273U F5 gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch IPS display capable of reaching 2560 x 1440 at an impressive 360Hz via both its HDMI and DisplayPort connections. It also has a super-speedy response time of just 0.05ms, and to help keep motion clarity nice and clean, it also supports NVIDIA G-Sync.

As far as color range goes, the Predator XB273U F5 supports HDR and can reach up to a Peak of 550 nits when HDR is enabled, which is good. You'll also be able to get decent picture quality even if you aren't sitting right in front of the monitor since it offers a 178° viewing angle both vertically and horizontally.

This monitor is a bit scant port-wise, featuring only two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4. However, it does offer two 5W speakers, which is nice, considering many gaming monitors don't include any speakers at all. It's unclear how much this monitor will sell for or when it will launch.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Predator XB273K V5 is designed to offer great picture quality and motion clarity

The Acer Predator XB273K V5 supports 3840 x 2160 @ 160Hz via both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Predator XB273K V5 specs Starting price: $499.99

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 4K 3840 x 2160 @160Hz, DP - 4K 3840 x 2160 @160Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 1ms/ 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.)

VRR technology: AMD FreeSync Premium

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: Native 400 nits, Peak 400 nits

HDR support: HDR400

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 2W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, audio out

The other high-end gaming monitor revealed today is the 27-inch Predator XB273K V5. It offers an IPS panel that reaches an impressive 3840 x 2160 4K resolution @ 160Hz, regardless of whether you're using its HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 ports. With the ability to reach up to 0.5ms response time, the display should be able to easily display the latest visual signals from your laptop or desktop.

Unlike the previous monitor, this one's VRR (variable refresh rate) tear technology is AMD FreeSync Premium rather than NVIDIA G-Sync. So, as long as you connect it to a laptop or monitor with an AMD GPU, motion clarity should look really smooth.

According to Acer, this monitor supports HDR400 and can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits, which is respectable, though not amazing. You can rest easy knowing you can sit at a comfortable angle in front of it rather than straight on and still get a good view. This is not only due to the 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angle but also the stand, which can tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust up and down.

Acer states that PredatorXB273K V5 will be available in North America as soon as Q4 2024 and that this gaming monitor will have a starting $499.99 MSRP.

Nitro XV240 F6 has an insane 600Hz refresh rate

The Acer Nitro XV240 F6 offers an insanely high 1920 x 1080 @ 600Hz refresh rate via its DisplayPort. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Nitro XV240 F6 specs Starting price: $599.99

Display size: 24.1 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 1920 x 1080 @ 240Hz, DP -1920 x 1080 @ 600Hz

Type: TN

Response time: 1ms/ 0.01 ms (GTG, Min.)

VRR technology: AMD FreeSync Premium

Viewing angle: 170°/ 160°

Brightness: 400 nits

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 2W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Last year, I reviewed a gaming monitor that reached 360Hz, and I thought that was extremely impressive (check out my Alienware AW2725DF review). But now, seeing that Acer's new "UltraSpeed" 24.1-inch Nitro XV240 F6 gaming monitor reaches up to 600Hz when using the DisplayPort and resolution at up to 1920 x 1080 is just insane. It's able to match that high refresh rate with a really impressive 0.01ms response time, too. Combine that with an AMD GPU computer, and you're going to see some super smooth motion clarity on this gaming monitor, thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Unlike the other displays on this list, this panel type is actually Twisted Nematic (TN), an LCD technology known for being faster and using less power than the far more common IPS panel type. That is probably part of how it's able to reach 600Hz. This display can also reach up to 400 nits, which once again isn't horrible but isn't the most ideal brightness.

In addition to the two HDMI 2.1 ports and the DIsplayPort 1.4, this monitor features two 2W speakers so you don't have to purchase external speakers unless you want to. The Nitro XV240 F6 will launch in North America in Q1 2025 and will have a starting price of $499.99.

Nitro XV270 F5 also offers an incredible refresh rate at 520Hz

The Acer Nitro XV270 F5 is a 27-inch display that supports up to 520Hz. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Nitro XV270 F5 specs Starting price: $599.99

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 1920 x 1080 @ 520Hz, DP -1920 x 1080 @ 520Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 1ms/ 0.05 ms (GTG, Min.)

VRR technology: AMD FreeSync Premium

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: 400 nits

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 2W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 + USB-B (1 up 2 down), audio out

After seeing the previous 600Hz display, it might not seem as impressive to look at this 27-inch IPS FHD monitor's 520Hz max, but that's still an insanely high refresh rate. That fact that it can be reached via both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 is also impressive. This, in conjunction with the 0.05ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, means that this monitor should offer astounding motion clarity.

As for the other elements of picture quality, the monitor offers a very good 178° viewing angle both vertically and horizontally. It also offers that decent 400 nit brightness max, which could be better but isn't bad at all.

Unlike the previous monitors mentioned, it offers two USB 3.2 ports and an audio out connection to help you set up additional devices. Plus, there are two 2W speakers, so you don't have to purchase computer speakers separately unless you want a better listening experience.

It has a starting price of $599.99 and should launch in North America in Q1 2025.

Nitro XV270U F5 is yet another impressive display

The Acer Nitro XV270U F5 supports up to 500Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Nitro XV270U F5 specs Starting price: $799.99

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 2560 x 1440 @ 500Hz, DP -2560 x 1440 @ 500Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 1ms/ 0.05 ms (GTG, Min.)

VRR technology: AMD FreeSync Premium

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: 250 nits

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 2W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The Nitro XV270U F5 once more sticks with the impressive nature of Acer's "UltraSpeed" Nitro displays. It reaches up to 500Hz while displaying 2560 x 1440 resolution through either HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4, which is, once again, an insanely high refresh rate. Combining that with the 0.05ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium should provide players with buttery smooth motion clarity.

Strangely enough, Acer states this IPS display apparently only reaches a max of 250 nits, which isn't very bright at all. In order to get the best experience from it, you'll want to use it in a room that isn't overly lit by the sun.

It's pretty lacking when it comes to non-display ports since there really aren't any others. However, it does offer two 2W speakers, so you can listen to your music, play games, or watch shows without needing to supply external speakers.

You'll be able to get your hands on the Nitro XV270U F5 when it launches in North America in Q1 2025 at a starting price of $799.99 MSRP.

Acer CS322QK is a monitor for daily use

The Acer CS322QK is an every day computer ideal for working from home and streaming. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer CS322QK specs Starting price: $599.99

Display size: 31.5 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, USB-C - 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 14ms (GTG)

VRR technology: None

HDR: HDR10

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: 350 nits

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 3W

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C, RJ45, USB 2.0 (2 down)

The 31.5-inch Acer CS322QK might seem a bit out of place next to the Nitro and Predator gaming monitors on this list, and that's because it is. Rather than being a gaming monitor, it's a smart monitor that Acer says "is great for those working from home or who enjoy streaming content."

This IPS display supports 3840 x 2160 resolution at up to 60Hz with a 14ms response time using either its HDMI 2.0 or USB-C connections. In addition to these display ports, it also offers an RJ45 internet port, and a USB 2.0 port. Unlike the other monitors on this page, this one does not support VRR. But it does have built-in 3W dual speakers to help you listen to your music or watch your shows.

In regards to picture quality, the monitor can get as bright as 350 nits, which is lower than ideal. However, it has a good viewing angle and supports HDR10 for a better color range than some other monitors out there.

Acer CS322QK will launch in North America in Q4 2024 with a starting price of $599.99.

Nitro GS272U M is the budget gaming monitor

The Acer Nitro GS272U M is a more budget-friendly gaming monitor that reaches up to 180Hz via USB-C and DisplayPort. (Image credit: Windows Central / Acer)

Nitro GS272U M specs Starting price: $349.99

Display size: 27 inches

Resolution: HDMI - 2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz, DP - 2560 x 1440 @ 180Hz, USB-C - 2560 x 1440 @ 180Hz

Type: IPS

Response time: 5ms (GTG)

VRR technology: None

Viewing angle: 178°/ 178°

Brightness: 250 nits

Camera: None

Speakers: 2x 3W

Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C

With the Nitro GS272U M, we have finally reached the last Acer monitor revealed today. Once again, this is a gaming monitor and the only WQHD display on this page. While not as impressive as some of the other monitors listed before it, it does offer a very nice refresh rate overall among its three display connections. Its max resolution is 2560 x 1440, with a max refresh rate of 144Hz via HDMI 2.0, 180Hz via DisplayPort 1.2, and 180Hz via USB-C.

The 5ms response time isn't nearly as fast as some others, but it is respectable. However, it seems this monitor does not offer VRR support to eliminate screen tearing. Additionally, it only reaches up to 250 nits, which isn't very bright at all. These lower features probably help to reduce this monitor to a more affordable price.

The Nitro GS272U M is the lowest-priced monitor on this page, with a starting price of $349.99. It will be available in North America in Q1 2025.

Do you really need a gaming monitor with that high of a refresh rate?

Last year when I reviewed the 360Hz Alienware gaming monitor, I talked about how the display was beautiful, but that this high of a refresh rate would probably only really be helpful for a small group of people, namely eSports players and other professional gamers. I thought about that a lot while looking over the specs for Acer's new monitors.

The thing with a super high refresh rate is that at some point, you reach a level where there is no longer much of a benefit to players. So, yes, 600Hz is impressive and insane compared to what we've seen previously, but it really isn't necessary or all that helpful past a certain point.

That all said, it's great to see improvements in any area of gaming, and if these monitors are designed right, they should offer an incredible experience with silky smooth motion clarity and good picture quality. It would be nicer if the monitors offered VRR for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, but as it is, you'll have to make sure you have a gaming laptop or gaming desktop with the proper GPU type in order to get the best experiences from these displays.