Black Friday isn't here yet, but you can still save a ton on Space Marine 2 and other Xbox games if you buy two now

Everyone likes saving money on games, which is why this new limited-time deal from Amazon can't be ignored. Right now, if you buy two games at Amazon, you'll get one of them half off. Many of the available options are smaller titles, but there's also some bigger Xbox and PS5 games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Great games at solid prices

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the year's best-reviewed games. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While there's a large number of games available in this Amazon promotion, the biggest titles by far are Atlus' Metaphor: ReFantazio and Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a turn-based role-playing game from the creators of the Persona franchise, casting players into a world of fantasy and betrayal. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 puts players back in the boots of the Emperor's Angels of Death as they try to keep the every-hungry Tyranids from consuming the planet of Kadaku.

My colleague Zachary notes in their review that Metaphor: ReFantazio is game of the year material, while my own review of Space Marine 2 praises it as a cathartic co-op experience.

Both of these games usually run for $70 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, meaning you'd have to pay $140 to get both awesome experiences. With this Amazon promotion, you'll merely be paying about $100, with free shipping for any Amazon Prime subscribers.

It's not the best deal I've ever seen in my life, but it's still well worth taking advantage of so that you aren't spending as much money ahead of other possible discounts during the ever-increasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday periods, which are just around the corner. This deal is available only for a limited time, so you'll want to act fact before it's too late or the games go out of stock.

