Black Friday isn't here yet, but you can still save a ton on Space Marine 2 and other Xbox games if you buy two now
Buy two games and get one of them half off at Amazon for a limited time.
Everyone likes saving money on games, which is why this new limited-time deal from Amazon can't be ignored. Right now, if you buy two games at Amazon, you'll get one of them half off. Many of the available options are smaller titles, but there's also some bigger Xbox and PS5 games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Amazon Promotion | Buy two games, get one half price
If you've been waiting to grab big games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 or Metaphor: ReFantazio, this is the time to strike. Buy two games, and you'll get one of them at half-price, meaning hundreds of hours of shooting cultists, Tyranids, and more can be yours at a great discount.
✅Perfect for: Saving money and getting great games at a reduced overall price
❌Avoid it if: You're not interested in saving money, or you already have every game available in the promotion
👉See at: Amazon
💰Price check: $70 at Best Buy (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2)
🔍Our game experience: Metaphor ReFantazio review | Space Marine 2 review
Price match? ❌ Free shipping: ☑️ for Prime Members Membership: Not required for discount.
Great games at solid prices
While there's a large number of games available in this Amazon promotion, the biggest titles by far are Atlus' Metaphor: ReFantazio and Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Samuel is a massive fan of the Warhammer 40K franchise, and he's happy whenever that license is used for great games. Space Marine 2 is one such title that you should buy and try to save some money on.
Metaphor: ReFantazio is a turn-based role-playing game from the creators of the Persona franchise, casting players into a world of fantasy and betrayal. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 puts players back in the boots of the Emperor's Angels of Death as they try to keep the every-hungry Tyranids from consuming the planet of Kadaku.
My colleague Zachary notes in their review that Metaphor: ReFantazio is game of the year material, while my own review of Space Marine 2 praises it as a cathartic co-op experience.
Both of these games usually run for $70 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, meaning you'd have to pay $140 to get both awesome experiences. With this Amazon promotion, you'll merely be paying about $100, with free shipping for any Amazon Prime subscribers.
It's not the best deal I've ever seen in my life, but it's still well worth taking advantage of so that you aren't spending as much money ahead of other possible discounts during the ever-increasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday periods, which are just around the corner. This deal is available only for a limited time, so you'll want to act fact before it's too late or the games go out of stock.
