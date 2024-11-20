Forget about playing STALKER 2 on Steam Deck (for now), but you can definitely play on ROG Ally and Legion Go gaming handhelds

Can I play STALKER 2 on gaming handhelds like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go? STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not playable on Steam Deck. However, you can play it on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other more powerful Windows 11 gaming handhelds. You'll just want to tweak a few of the graphics settings to get the smoothest gameplay sessions.

The first thing I did after adding STALKER 2 to my Steam library was try to play it on my Steam Deck, but this wasn't possible on Valve's gaming handheld. More specifically, the game loads up but does not respond to button presses, touchpad interactions, touchscreen taps, or joystick movements. I even put my Steam Deck in Proton Experimental beta and connected an Xbox Controller to my handheld in an attempt to control the game that way, but there was no response.

Thankfully, I had far better success playing this post-apocalyptic sequel on my ROG Ally X and Legion Go. I just had to tweak a few settings on either device before the game would run smoothly. To help you out, I've detailed the exact settings you'll want to use on your gaming handheld to enjoy GSC Game World's latest title.

Rebecca was lucky enough to be in the first wave of people who received a Steam Deck. Since then, she has acquired an ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds. She's always keen to find the best settings for any games she plays. Just about every night, you can find her playing on one of these devices.

⚠️ PSA: Compiling shaders will take some time

I can boot up STALKER 2 on Steam Deck, but the game doesn't recognize any input from the handheld's buttons, joysticks, touchpads, or even the touchscreen. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

STALKER 2's recommended PC system requirements aren't super intense, but they are a bit hefty. As is to be expected with graphically demanding games, the first time I booted up STALKER 2 on any of my handhelds, it took at least 35 minutes to compile shaders. You will need to put the device on its highest TDP mode and leave it on and alone so it can get through this process as soon as possible. It's also a good idea to keep in plugged in during this time.

As a note, the game will need to compile shaders every time you boot it up, but it will only take two to five minutes after this initial long session.

Best STALKER 2 settings for ROG Ally

You'll get the best experience playing STALKER 2 on ROG Ally if you turn on AFMF and increase VRAM to at least 6G. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Best ROG Ally device settings: For the very best playing experience on ROG Ally, you'll want to first set ROG Ally VRAM to 6G or 8G. See our ROG Ally VRAM guide if you need help with this. Next, you'll want to set up AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) to increase the game's frame rate. Finally, press the Command Center button and set TDP to the max 25W Turbo mode. Now it's time to adjust in-game settings.

Best STALKER 2 settings:

Menu button → Options → UI: Subtitle Size: Large (optional)

Menu button → Options → Display: Screen Mode: Fullscreen [Borderless] (for AFMF) V-Sync: Disabled (for AFMF) / Enabled (w/o AFMF)

Menu button → Options → UI → Graphics: Overall quality: (this will turn to Custom) Texture quality: Medium Hair : Low Object details: Low Effect quality: Low Materials: Low Post processing: Medium Antialiasing: Medium Motion blur quality: Medium Motion blur strength: 100% Depth of field: Medium Light shafts: Enabled Sharpness: 20% Upscaling method: None (for AFMF) / FSR (without AFMF) Upscaling quality: (Greyed out for AFMF) / UltraQuality (w/o AFMF) RESOLUTION SCALE: (Greyed out for AFMF) / 66 (w/o AFMF) FSR 3 Frame Generation: Disabled (for AFMF) / Enabled (w/o AFMF) Shading quality: Medium Global illumination: Medium Reflections: Medium Shadow quality: Medium Clouds: Medium Fog: Medium Sky: Medium Foliage quality: Medium Environment draw distance: Medium



STALKER 2's default settings were rather choppy on ROG Ally, so I went through and made a few tweaks. After making these changes, the game ran at a respectable smoothness, and I didn't experience the jagged choppiness of my initial playing session. As you can tell from my notes above, I highly recommend using AFMF on ROG Ally because this uses AMD Software's AI capabilities to increase the overall frame rate of the game, which translates to a far smoother viewing experience overall.

Best STALKER 2 settings for Legion Go

You can play STALKER 2 on Legion Go in both handheld mode and FPS mode, but you'll need to make some setting changes either way. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Best Legion Go device settings: Open the Legion Space side menu and set the handheld to Performance mode with Thermal Mode (TDP) at 30W. Also, make sure the right controller is not in FPS mode unless you specifically want to play while using the controller like a mouse.

Legion R → Options → UI Subtitle Size: Large (optional)

Legion R → Options → Graphics Overall quality: Low Texture quality: Low Hair: Low Object details: Low Effect quality: Low Materials: Low Post processing: Low Antialiasing: Low Motion blur quality: Low Motion blur strength: 100% Depth of field: Low Light shafts: Enabled Sharpness: 20% Upscaling method: TSR Upscaling quality: Balanced RESOLUTION SCALE: 66 FSR 3 Frame Generation: Disabled Shading quality: Low Global illumination: Reflections: Shadow quality: Low Clouds: Low Fog: Low Sky: Low Foliage quality: Low Environment draw distance: Near



Overall, the playing experience on Legion Go was a bit more choppy than what I experienced on ROG Ally. This isn't surprising, given that Legion Go doesn't support VRR (variable refresh rate). However, making the above changes will ensure that you get the best playing experience possible on this handheld.

Playing STALKER 2 in Legion Go FPS Mode: I spent time playing STALKER 2 in handheld mode as well as FPS mode (using the right controller as a mouse). Handheld mode is definitely more suited to playing this shooter by default (since the icons on the screen match the device's buttons and joysticks), but FPS mode is doable. Keyboard icons will show up as on-screen controls in FPS mode and won't match the buttons you're actually using.

You'll also need to take the time to go into Legion Space and map a few missing buttons for FPS mode. For instance, the F interaction button isn't there by default, so I made it so that clicking in the mouse wheel worked in place of F. Mouse scrolling is still usable with this change in place, which is helpful.

Does STALKER 2 player well in Legion Go FPS mode? Yes, you can play STALKER 2 in Legion Go's FPS mode relatively comfortably. However, you'll need to map a few missing buttons in Legion Space and will need to keep in mind that the on-screen button icons won't match the buttons you'll actually need to press.

Is STALKER 2 Steam Deck Verified? No. As of the time of writing, Steam lists STALKER 2's Steam Deck compatibility as "Unknown," meaning that Valve hasn't evaluated how well the game runs on handhelds. I personally attempted to run the game on my Steam Deck. While it could boot up, I couldn't get the game to recognize button presses, joystick movements, or even the input of my finger on the touchscreen. This was also the case after I put my device in the Proton Experimental beta. It's unclear if this game will ever be Steam Deck verified in the future, but I wouldn't hold my breath. If you really want to play STALKER 2 on a handheld, you should consider getting an ROG Ally or Legion Go.

Will STALKER 2 work on Steam Deck in the future? It's hard to say for sure whether or not STALKER 2 will be optimized for Steam Deck down the road. As of right now, though, I wouldn't hold my breath for it.

Get out there and explore The Zone

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not Steam Deck verified and it cannot be played on Valve's handheld at this time. However, if you happen to own an ROG Ally or Legion Go, you will be able to enjoy STALKER 2 on your portable gaming device as long as you tweak a few settings.

There are tradeoffs between playing STALKER 2 on ROG Ally versus Legion Go. If you enable certain settings on ASUS' handheld it this shooter will run far smoother than it can on Lenovo's handheld. Additionally, if you have an ROG Ally X, its large battery capacity allows you to enjoy the game longer while the device is unplugged. However, Legion Go gives you the option of playing in either handheld mode or FPS mode on a larger screen.

Regardless of which devices you're playing STALKER 2 on, just make sure to change both in-game settings and device settings to get the best playing experience possible. With that done, you can get out there and do your best to survive in The Zone.