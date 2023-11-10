Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — List of bugs, glitches, and known issues
Here are the problems to be aware of.
The latest Call of Duty game is here, and as always, there are some more wrinkles to iron out.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available, bringing a campaign and multiplayer developed by Sledgehammer Games, with a Zombies mode led by Treyarch. We're tracking the problems that players encounter across these modes, which is aided by official information from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trello Board. Here's everything you need to know:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cross-gen bundle | $70 at Best Buy
Experience the epic campaign, all-new open-world zombies, and classic-style multiplayer on both last and current-gen gaming consoles. Preordering grants early access to the beta and campaign.
Price check: $70 (Xbox) | $70 (Steam) | $70 (Battle.net) | $70 (PlayStation)
MW3: List of multiplayer bugs and issues
Karachi map removed from Cutthroat
Karachi is not in rotation for Cutthroat right now due to an issue causing mixed teams in the initial spawns at the start of a match.
Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard removed from Hardpoint
The Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard maps are temporarily removed from the Hardpoint playlist due to spawn problems.
Minimap red dots can sometimes be inaccurate
The minimap red dots indicating enemies are not accounting for elevation properly. Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the problem.
Bombsite A on Terminal is bugged
Players can currently plant a bomb at Bombsite A on Terminal in Search and Destroy from somewhere they shouldn't be able to. Sledgehammer Games is investigating the issue.
FOV can be set higher than it should be following Infil
After Infil, players are sometimes able to set their field of view (FOV) higher than they should be. Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the issue.
2XP token causes UI to get stuck
When players use a 2XP token, there's a chance for the UI to get stuck on "Activating Token."
Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the problem.
MW3: List of Zombies bugs and issues
Missions in Act 2 don't automatically queue in-game
Missions for Act 2 aren't automatically queuing for players while in-game. Treyarch has a fix planned for this issue.
Workaround: Until the fix arrives, players can successfully complete Act 2 but will need to exfil after completing a mission to activate the next one.
Stay up to date
We're continuing to keep this list up to date, so if you encounter an issue that we don't have listed here, be sure to leave a comment and/or reach out to Activision support so that the developers can know about this problem.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Despite being the first Call of Duty game released under Microsoft as (technically) a first-party title, the game was almost entirely done with development when Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is not currently available on Xbox Game Pass.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.