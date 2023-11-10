Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — List of bugs, glitches, and known issues

The latest Call of Duty game is here, and as always, there are some more wrinkles to iron out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available, bringing a campaign and multiplayer developed by Sledgehammer Games, with a Zombies mode led by Treyarch. We're tracking the problems that players encounter across these modes, which is aided by official information from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trello Board. Here's everything you need to know:

MW3: List of multiplayer bugs and issues

Classic maps, modern combat. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

Karachi map removed from Cutthroat

Karachi is not in rotation for Cutthroat right now due to an issue causing mixed teams in the initial spawns at the start of a match.

Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard removed from Hardpoint

The Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard maps are temporarily removed from the Hardpoint playlist due to spawn problems.

Minimap red dots can sometimes be inaccurate

The minimap red dots indicating enemies are not accounting for elevation properly. Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the problem.

Bombsite A on Terminal is bugged

Players can currently plant a bomb at Bombsite A on Terminal in Search and Destroy from somewhere they shouldn't be able to. Sledgehammer Games is investigating the issue.

FOV can be set higher than it should be following Infil

After Infil, players are sometimes able to set their field of view (FOV) higher than they should be. Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the issue.

2XP token causes UI to get stuck

When players use a 2XP token, there's a chance for the UI to get stuck on "Activating Token."



Sledgehammer Games is currently investigating the problem.

MW3: List of Zombies bugs and issues

Squad up against the Undead. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

Missions in Act 2 don't automatically queue in-game

Missions for Act 2 aren't automatically queuing for players while in-game. Treyarch has a fix planned for this issue.



Workaround: Until the fix arrives, players can successfully complete Act 2 but will need to exfil after completing a mission to activate the next one.

We're continuing to keep this list up to date, so if you encounter an issue that we don't have listed here, be sure to leave a comment and/or reach out to Activision support so that the developers can know about this problem.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Despite being the first Call of Duty game released under Microsoft as (technically) a first-party title, the game was almost entirely done with development when Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is not currently available on Xbox Game Pass.