Catch two of Capcom's best Monster Hunter titles on PC for massive discounts to tide you over while waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the biggest and most anticipated games in Capcom history, will be coming out soon in 2025. If you need some Monster Hunter action to keep you busy in the meantime, then you're in luck. CDKeys is hosting two mammoth-sized discounts for the PC (Steam) versions of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, along with their respective DLC expansions bundled together.

For a limited time, you can use CDKeys' deals to grab Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $16.59 (84% of its MSRP of $108.79) and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for $19.19 (54% of its MSRP of $42.19).

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | was $108.79 now $16.59 at CDKeys (Steam) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition bundles together the base game of Monster Hunter: World and its DLC including the Iceborne expansion in one complete package. Travel to the New World to investigate the mysterious Elder Crossing event while hunting fierce monsters alongside your friends.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak | was $42.19 now $19.19 at CDKeys (Steam) Team up with the villagers of Kamura Village to stop the Rampage then travel to Elgato to challenge the vampiric Elder Dragon, Malzeno, in this epic edition of Monster Hunter Rise that bundles together the base game and its DLC expansion Sunbreak.

✅Perfect for: lovers of action games with an emphasis on complex combat systems, gear variety, deep character customization, co-op multiplayer, and gigantic bestiaries of monsters to slay.

❌Avoid if: you don't have a tolerance for grinding for gear/items or prefer action games with deeper stories, as these games have paper-thin narratives.

Two of the coolest multiplayer action games I've ever played with my friends

Monster Hunter: World is one of the greatest games I've ever played that I highly recommend to everyone who enjoys co-op action games. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World (and its expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne), is the fifth mainline entry of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise. These are action-hunting games where the gameplay loop involves players banding together to hunt giant monsters and using the materials carved from their quarry's hides to craft gear that can be used to help them hunt even bigger monsters.

Monster Hunter: World's has the player assume the role of a monster hunter assigned to aid a group of researchers that travel to a continent called the New World to investigate a phenomenon called the Elder Crossing. Every ten years, powerful creatures that can alter the climate of ecosystems called Elder Dragons migrate to this land for an unknown purpose, and we've been sent to find out why and determine if this event poses a threat to the balance of nature.

When Monster Hunter: World launched in 2018, it took the world by storm with its deep combat system, detailed and immersive presentation, almost endless degrees of character-build theory-crafting, tons of free, gigantic content updates, and a large gallery of imaginative and fun monsters to battle.

Then things got insane when the DLC expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released in 2019. This expansion added almost twice as much content as the base game, added new gameplay mechanics and weapon moves, and increased the challenge by bringing back infamous monsters from previous Monster Hunter games like the infamous Fatalis.

Iceborne ramps up the difficulty by adding in tons of new and classic monsters like the tail-sword swinging, Glavenus. (Image credit: Capcom)

Personally speaking, Monster Hunter: World is one of my favorite games of all time. I spent over 2,000 hours on the Xbox version and 300 hours on the PC version, ceaselessly hunting monsters both solo and with my friends online to hunt every monster I could and craft the gnarliest-looking armor set and weapon combinations from their hides. Not to mention, I was addicted to the combat system, which was so rich with complexity and satisfying challenges which gave me some of the coolest moments I've ever experienced in a video game.

That being said, the game isn't entirely perfect. If you want to play the game simply for its multiplayer, you're forced to play certain parts of the game solo and watch hours upon hours of unskippable cutscenes for a very two-dimensional plot. Not to mention, the weapon designs leave something to be desired, as many of them are often recycled with bits of a monster's meat slapped on them.

Fortunately, you can fix most of these issues with mods for the PC version of Monster Hunter World. On top of that, you can also install other mods to add in more gear, quality-of-life improvements, and even new monsters to fight.

While Monster Hunter Rise isn't as impressive as Monster Hunter World, it's still solid action game in its own right. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Rise on the other hand, while nowhere near as visually impressive or as challenging as Monster Hunter World, is still a fun game by its own merits and is worth playing with friends.

Originally exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 before being ported to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation later on, Monster Hunter Rise is an entry in Monster Hunter's portable series.

In this game, you are a monster hunter of a secluded settlement called Kamura Village. Every 50 years, this village is attacked by a horde of monsters driven into a frenzied rage by an unknown phenomenon called the Rampage, and it's about to happen again. Your goal is to defend the village from the incoming Rampage by arming yourself with the finest gear crafted from monster hides, teaming with a Palamute mount to help you traverse the land, and mastering new powerful techniques with the Wirebug.

Not as complex as other titles, but Monster Hunter Rise is worth your time. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Rise has a lot going for it as an action game. It's got an insane amount of mobility tools to help you traverse the game's massive maps with ease, it has some really cool monsters based on Japanese mythology, and an extremely arcadey combat system that makes you feel like an unstoppable god of war.

Additionally, it is far more convenient to play Monster Hunter Rise with your friends online. The story is separated into single-player-only quests, while multiplayer quests have their own quest chain that you can jump right into without any digital red tape in the way.

On top of that, the PC version of Monster Rise also features 4K resolution and 60FPS to help the game look and play much better than it did on the hardware-limited Nintendo Switch.

The DLC expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, upped the ante by having us take on new monsters based on European folklore, improvements to the combat system and endgame content, and a ton more fun experimental armor set skills to play with.

However, if you're looking for a challenge you may be disappointed as Monster Hunter Rise is much easier than Monster Hunter World, thanks to the absurdly powerful Wirebug moves which hit like trucks and can help you avoid almost every incoming attack. Additionally, the plot is a thinly-veiled excuse to hunt monsters, so if you're looking for an action game with a complex story to get invested in, you're better off elsewhere.

Join the hunt in preparation for Monster Hunter Wilds

Prepare for Monster Hunter Wilds by grabbing the two previous Monster Hunter games now on sale (Image credit: Capcom)

