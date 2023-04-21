Dead Island 2: How to change Slayer outfits and skins

While Dead Island 2's Slayer characters look pretty stylish in their default outfits, some of them also have alternative skins you can use to change up their fashion. However, since Dead Island 2 never explains how to change your appearance, many players trying to use these outfits aren't sure what to do or where to look.

If you'd like to use different skins for your Slayer but you're confused about how to do so, don't worry — we're here with a simple guide that goes over everything you need to know. Here's how to change Slayer outfits and skins in Dead Island 2.

How to access DLC Character Packs and skins

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Before we explain how to change your outfit, it's important to note that you won't be able to get access to alternate costumes unless you've purchased the Deluxe or Gold Editions of Dead Island 2. That's because these come with two Character Packs, which are currently the only source of skins in the game. Unfortunately, there's not a standalone way to buy these packs at the moment, so if you chose the Standard Edition of Dead Island 2, you don't have a way to upgrade.

Character Pack 1 comes with the Silver Star Jacob skin and the Devil's Horseshoes weapon, while Character Pack 2 features a Cyber Slayer Amy outfit and the Samir & Julienne sword. We expect that additional Character Packs that include skins for the rest of the Slayer cast will be made available in the future, but for now, these are the only alternate outfits available.

To use Character Packs and the costumes that come with them, simply select Slayer on the Dead Island 2 main menu and then select a save with one of the characters you have a skin for. You should then an option to change your outfit before you load into the game.

Dead Island 2 is available now, and it's easily one of the best Xbox games available if you love zombies. With its addicting and satisfying melee combat, clever level design, hilarious B movie-tier writing, and goretastic presentation, it's sure to delight action horror fans.