Deal: This 3070 Ti Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is on sale for a massive $640 off

If you'd like to game both at home and on the go, a high quality gaming laptop will be right up your alley. In addition to going toe-to-toe with comparably-equipped desktop rigs in terms of performance, their compact and portable form factor also makes them perfect for use while travelling. Unfortunately, that added flexibility often comes with an added cost, but right now, you can grab Lenovo's excellent Legion 5 gaming laptop for $640 off. That's a huge 29% discount, making this one of the system's lowest prices ever.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 (Gen 7) | $2,169.99 $1,529.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) With both an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H under its hood, this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is sure to please — especially if you get it while it's $640 off. Other specs and features include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 100% sRGB 165Hz FHD display, and Wi-Fi 6E.

With its NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this particular configuration of the 7th Gen Legion 5 has cemented itself as one of the best gaming laptops for folks that want a quality, yet reasonably affordable experience. It's not the beefiest device out there, sure, but the bang-for-your-buck value it offers is fantastic, especially with this steal of a deal. The SSD is a bit small, but if you want, you can upgrade the storage yourself down the line with one of the best SSDs available.

For the display, you get a 15.6" FHD anti-glare panel with a 100% sRGB color gamut, up to 300 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Again, even though it isn't the flashiest laptop screen on the market, it's a perfect fit for the machine's specs, it still looks great, and it enables high framerate gameplay.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 for excellent peripheral connectivity, an RGB-backlit keyboard, and a large 80Whr battery. Notably, Lenovo also throws in three months of access to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's all-you-can-eat subscription gaming service that gives you access to an ocean of titles across various genres.

If you're interested in the device, this is definitely the time to pull the trigger, as discounts this significant for gaming laptops like these are pretty rare. It normally costs $2,169.99, but thanks to the current sale, you can pick it up for just $1,529.99. If you'd prefer something more powerful and don't mind paying a little extra, consider the RTX 3080 Razer Blade 14 that just got a $1,000 price cut.