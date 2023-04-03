Deal alert: Razer slashed $1,000 off its powerful Blade 14 gaming laptop

While Razer's latest laptops, such as the Razer Blade 18, feature NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs, not everyone needs the latest graphics card. One of the best ways to get a powerful gaming laptop at a bargain is to find a deal on a model from a previous generation. That's exactly what Razer has right now, as you can purchase a Blade 14 with an RTX 3080 for $1,800.

That price marks a 35% discount and is $1,000 of the retail price of the Razer Blade 14. While $1,800 is a fair amount of money, it's a much more affordable way to get an RTX 3080 in a laptop than what we saw just a few months ago.

The model that's on sale runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. It also has a 14-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Despite launching in 2021, this version of the Razer Blade 14 should handle quite a few of the best PC games. Just note that you may have to lower certain performance settings for newer titles.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | $2,800 $1,800 at Razer (opens in new tab) This gaming laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. While those internals may be a bit older at this point, they're still powerful enough for many of the best PC games. Right now, you can get this model of the Razer Blade 14 for $1,000 off.

Our Managing Editor Richard Devine was effusive in his praise for the laptop in his Razer Blade 14 review.

"Every part of my being adores this laptop. I'm one of those who has been asking Razer for an AMD version, in almost every press briefing for a new Blade. Finally, it's here, and it doesn't disappoint, at least, not as a gaming machine. For its primary purpose, the Razer Blade 14 absolutely blows the doors off."

There are downsides to the Razer Blade 14, however. The laptop can get quite hot and it doesn't perform as well when it's unplugged. Even with those caveats, Devine recommended the laptop if you plan to use it for gaming.

"The conclusion then is clear. If you want a compact, extremely powerful gaming laptop and gaming is what you intend to do most of all with it, then this is a great choice. When you cut it loose it will deliver. Just don't rest it on your lap."