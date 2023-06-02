Diablo 4 error code 315306 causes 'valid license' issues on PlayStation and Xbox: Here's the fix

What you need to know

Some Diablo 4 players are experiencing a pop-up upon launch displaying a warning and error code, preventing them from playing the game.

Error code 315306 refers to the game having issues verifying a valid license, which renders it unplayable.

PlayStation players can potentially remedy the error with a simple fix, but Xbox users are experiencing the code due to Xbox Early Access game sharing, with more restricted solutions.

Despite a seemingly stress-free launch for Blizzard, the opening hours of Diablo 4 haven't been a walk in the park for everyone. Particularly for PlayStation owners, who are experiencing a relentless warning upon launch claiming the game is unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV with the error code 315306. Community managers shared their awareness of the issue on the official Blizzard forums, claiming its team is actively working to remedy the situation.

Some Xbox players were hit with the same error for different reasons. Users are discovering that Early Access game sharing doesn't work for even the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4. However, there are hints that this could be a time-limited issue since several reports from fans confirmed that they could share the game 4 during the pre-order Closed Beta, Open Beta, and Server Slam tests.

How to fix error code 315306 and unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV For PlayStation users, the most effective solution reported by the community is downloading anything else from the PlayStation store first. This can include free PS Plus games or a game from your library that you haven't played before. Strangely enough, this seems to refresh the Diablo 4 license, with many confirmations for this method on Reddit. Xbox players are experiencing the error due to an Early Access game sharing issue, so they will need to rely on Diablo 4 local couch co-op for now. Blizzard supports cross-progression systems for Diablo 4, with both characters saved on the respective Battle.net accounts. This restriction might be lifted on June 6 alongside the worldwide launch. PC players encountering the same error code should select Restart and Update from the top-left down-down menu in the Battle.net launcher. Thankfully, the issue seems to be mostly fixed here.