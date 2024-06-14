Don't let the Elden Ring DLC stop you from purchasing one of the best Xbox Soulslikes now on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is a currently having a three-day sale event, selling PC hardware, video games and much more sought-after items at great discounts. One such item on sale is Lies of P, one of my favorite Soulslike Action-RPGs, and my personal Game of the Year for 2023.

Best Buy is currently selling the Xbox version of Lies of P for a 20% discount, reducing its MSRP of $59.99 down to $39.99.

✅Perfect for: fans of brutally hard action RPGs and Soulslikes with gritty, dark, expansive worlds filled with secrets to explore, in-depth character customization, and complex combat systems.

❌Avoid if: you have a short tolerance for extremely difficult games and would prefer more relaxing games.

🔍Our review: Review: Lies of P is one of the best Soulslikes outside FromSoftware | Windows Central

Why you should play Lies of P

Lies of P is a Soulslike action-RPG set in a dark steampunk fantasy world born from reimagining the classic children's story of Pinocchio. In this game, you play as P, an android created by the great Geppetto who sends you on a quest to save the city of Krat from being overrun by mechanical puppets that have gone out of control.

In a world filled with high-quality Soulslike action-RPGs that try to stand out from the shadow of FromSoftware's world-famous works such as Elden Ring and Dark Souls, Lies of P is, in my opinion, an incredible gem that shines amidst the crowd.

This game has a lot going for it that will satisfy the callings of any Soulslike fan. It has a beautifully detailed and immersive atmosphere, a gripping story that does a fine job of reinterpreting the tale of Pinocchio with a twisted edge, and complex customization systems that allow players vast amounts of freedom to modify P's looks and abilities as they see fit.

Lies of P combat system however is its crowning gameplay jewel. It is packed to the brim with many defensive and offensive battle mechanics that can be difficult to learn, but are satisfying to use once mastered. This satisfaction is amplified once you start employing them on the game's many challenging bosses and use them strategically to dispatch them with stylish flair.

If you want to know more about what makes this game awesome, check out my glowing review for the Xbox version of Lies of P and find out for yourself if it meets your interests. However, if you like what you're hearing about this game already and to buy it now, Best Buy has got your back with this 20% discount deal, reducing Lies of P's MSRP from $59.99 to $39.99.

To be fair, you can grab the digital version of Lies of P on Xbox for a cheaper price by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for a monthly $10 fee. However, if you prefer having a physical copy of Lies of P for your collection for a cheaper price, then this deal from Best Buy is the way to go.

You will have to grab it fast though, as this deal will be gone by the time Best Buy's Three-Day Sale event is over. So if you want to save $20 buying one of the best Xbox Games of 2023 and one of the best Soulslike on Xbox and PC, then get on this deal before it expires.