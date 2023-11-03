Every Overwatch 2 BlizzCon 2023 announcement: Mauga, new heroes, Clash mode, and more

The first day of BlizzCon 2023 was host to a ton of news for all of Blizzard's top games, with the developer's beloved hero shooter Overwatch 2 opening the show. After some heartfelt comments from Game Director Aaron Keller, attendees and viewers around the world were treated to a number of exciting announcements and reveals.

Below, you'll find a complete overview of everything that was shown for Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2023 (we'll keep it updated as the weekend progresses). This includes the game's next hero, reveals of characters coming to the game in the future, a fresh upcoming PvP game mode, and more.

Overwatch 2: New tank hero Mauga

The Overwatch 2 showcase kicked off with its premier reveal: Mauga, a new tank hero coming to the game in Season 8, which is slated to begin on December 5, 2023. Fans have been pleading with Blizzard to make this Samoan juggernaut a hero ever since he was first seen in a short story four years ago, and the developer has finally given the people what they want. With dual-wielded chainguns "Gunny" and "Cha-Cha" as well as abilities that help him both take space and stay alive throughout a fight, Mauga is poised to become one of the strongest mid-range tanks in Overwatch 2.

Mauga isn't coming to the game fully until Overwatch 2 Season 7 ends next month, but from now until the end of BlizzCon weekend on November 5, he's freely playable in all Overwatch 2 PvP modes other than Competitive. That means you can take him into Quick Play or the Arcade to try him out, which is worth doing if you're on the fence about getting the Premium tier of the Season 8 Battle Pass to unlock him right away when he releases.

Overwatch 2 Mauga gameplay abilities

A complete look at all of Mauga's abilities. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The core of Mauga's kit revolves around his dual chainguns, which he relies on for consistent damage output. The rest of his abilities are designed to maximize the effectiveness of these weapons and help Mauga get into the best possible positions to use them.

We've listed out each of these abilities below, including their names and how they work in-game.

Incendiary Chaingun: Ignites enemies, dealing damage over time.

Ignites enemies, dealing damage over time. Volatile Chaingun: Does critical damage to ignited enemies (including those ignited by Ashe's Dynamite).

Does critical damage to ignited enemies (including those ignited by Ashe's Dynamite). Overrun: Become immune to crowd control and charge forth before slamming the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. Landing directly on someone stuns them briefly.

Become immune to crowd control and charge forth before slamming the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. Landing directly on someone stuns them briefly. Cardiac Overdrive: You and nearby allies gain damage reduction and heal yourselves as you deal damage to enemies.

You and nearby allies gain damage reduction and heal yourselves as you deal damage to enemies. Cage Fight (Ultimate): Trap enemies in a cage with you and gain infinite ammo.

Trap enemies in a cage with you and gain infinite ammo. Berserker (Passive): Dealing critical damage gives Mauga Overhealth.

Overrun allows Mauga to charge into the fray and get into medium or close range, while Cardiac Overdrive sustains him and his teammates with healing as he starts to pump damage into his foes. His Incendiary Chaingun is the perfect tool for "priming" enemies so that he can deal critical hits with his Volatile Chaingun — and doing so then gives him Overhealth thanks to his Berserker passive.

Overwatch 2: New heroes Venture and 'Space Ranger'

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Following the announcement of Mauga, Aaron Keller also announced Overwatch 2's next two heroes: a damage character named Venture, and a support hero with the codename "Space Ranger." Both are scheduled to come to the game in 2024, with Venture's release planned for Season 10 and Space Ranger set to arrive in Season 12. You can get a closer look at official concept art for both of them below.

The future for #Overwatch2 is BRIGHT ✨ ⚔️ New Game Mode CLASH🌸 New Map Hanaoka💥 New Damage Hero🩹 New Support HeroDive into these reveals and more of what's to come in 2024 TOMORROW at 1:30pm PT during the What's Next Panel! pic.twitter.com/OWiUyo8XpeNovember 3, 2023 See more

Venture appears heavily inspired by miners and mining gear, and their weapon looks to be a large drill of some sort. The way Space Ranger will fight is less clear, though their science fiction armor and codename suggests that they'll be something of an astronaut-type character that might have anti-gravity mobility.

More about both of these heroes will be shown during the "Overwatch 2: What's Next?" panel being held on November 4 during BlizzCon, so stay tuned for more details. We'll be sure to update this roundup as soon as we have them.

Overwatch 2: New PvP mode Clash

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Blizzard also revealed Clash, a new PvP mode coming to Overwatch 2 in 2024. Like many other modes in the game, it will feature capture point objectives for both teams to fight over. What separates Clash from other gametypes, though, is its win condition.

Clash features five capture points in a row, with the central point unlocked at the start of a round. In order to win, your team first needs to capture the center point, then also push forward and capture the two points in the enemy team's territory. The other team, meanwhile, has to defend these points while also trying to counter-attack and push back. Whichever team captures all five points — or reaches a round's score limit — will emerge victorious.

If you've ever played Team Fortress 2, the structure of Clash probably sounds familiar. That's because it's extremely similar to 5CP, which is one of the most popular competitive modes in that game. One thing Clash has that 5CP doesn't, though, is a score limit; 5CP sometimes results in drawn-out stalemates in TF2, so Blizzard likely wanted to prevent them from happening in Overwatch.

Overwatch 2: New map Hanaoka

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

To go along with the reveal of Clash, Blizzard announced a new map for it: Hanaoka. This map will ship alongside the mode in 2024, and is a remake of the Hanamura Assault (also known as 2CP) map from the original Overwatch. Like the original stage, Hanaoka will be set in the home of the Japanese Shimada clan that Overwatch 2 heroes Genji and Hanzo came from. The map will prominently feature Japanese architecture and cherry blossom trees.

Overwatch 2: Competitive play rework

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Finally, a rework to Overwatch 2's Competitive mode was announced at BlizzCon 2023 as well. Very little is known about it at the moment, though we do know it will include new rewards for players to pursue beyond the golden weapons system that most consider outdated at this point.

