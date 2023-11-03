Every Diablo announcement at BlizzCon 2023: Vessel of Hatred expansion details, and more

It's that joyous time of year where there are big reveals for Blizzard Entertainment games.

Diablo fans got some news out of BlizzCon 2023, where Blizzard Entertainment shared updates on where the story of Diablo 4 is headed next. Information is scarce for now, but we've got a great idea of what to look forward to.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred announced, coming in 2024

The main Diablo news out of BlizzCon 2023 was the reveal of the game's first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. As the name so heavily implies, Vessel of Hatred is focused on the return of Mephisto, the Prime Evil of Hatred. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

While it's mainly just a teaser for the setting, there's a fair bit that can be gleaned from this trailer. We know that Vessel of Hatred will be taking players back to the Teganze Plains and Torajan Jungle, lands that have previously been explored during the events of Diablo 2's story. As a proper story expansion, players will have more to explore, with new quests to undertake as this dark tale continues.

Before the launch of Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment shared that there would be two main story expansions in the works, in addition to seasonal updates that bring smaller, more regular content for players to enjoy.



Blizzard Entertainment also shared that we'll be getting a new class in addition to existing five classes of Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorceress. Don't spend time thinking about just who we already know that this class could be however, as it won't be a returning class from an older game like the Witch Doctor or Amazon. Instead, Blizzard says this will be an entirely new class never before featured in a Diablo game.

There's no exact release date right now, but Blizzard indicates that we can look forward to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred at some point in late 2024.

Season 3 looms

Right now, Diablo 4's second season, Season of Blood, is underway, having brought well-received changes like making gems no longer take up inventory space. Moving ahead, we're still extremely light on Season 3 details, but Blizzard has confirmed that improvements are coming to how leaderboards are handled.

More to come

We'll be updating this with additional coverage as we learn more about what's next for Diablo at BlizzCon. Be sure to stay tuned into our BlizzCon 2023 live blog, where you'll be getting the fastest updates on just what is coming, not only for Diablo but for other Blizzard Entertainment franchises like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.