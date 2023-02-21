F1 22, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in February

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass is an all-inclusive gaming subscription from Microsoft, constantly growing with new games.

On Tuesday, Xbox announced the next wave of titles heading to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks.

While a modest number of games for a modest time period, there are still some exciting additions.

Soul Hackers 2, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and F1 22 are all landing on Xbox Game Pass soon.

We're rapidly approaching the end of February, but that isn't stopping Microsoft from announcing a fresh wave of upcoming additions to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Of course, it's a more modest list with only a week or so to go in the month, but there are still some exciting games that will undoubtedly pique the interest of players.

Announced by Xbox on Tuesday (opens in new tab), four games are heading to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of February and the first few days of March, unfortunately not quite replacing the seven games slated to leave the service at the end of the month. Still, there are some great additions here, including the arrival of the fantastic Soul Hackers 2, the arrival of Soulslike Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on its release date, and the introduction of F1 22 to the EA Play vault.

At least some of these new Xbox Game Pass titles stand a chance of joining the ranks of the best games on Xbox Game Pass, although the list of games leaving the service does dampen the excitement. Critically acclaimed games like Alien: Isolation and OCTOPATH TRAVELER are departing Xbox Game Pass on Feb. 28, 2023, so be sure to play them before then (or buy them at a discount)!

The full list of games coming to and leaving from Xbox Game Pass in the second half of Feb. 2023 includes:

Feb. 21

Atomic Heart (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Feb. 28

Merge & Blade (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Soul Hackers 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

March 2

F1 22 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & PC) via EA Play

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving Feb. 28

Alien: Isolation (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC))

Crown Trick (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

FAR: Changing Tides (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & PC) via EA Play

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)