Fallout 76's new update patch notes nerf one of its best Atlantic City weapons, but don't worry — it got some buffs, too

A new patch for Fallout 76, Update Version 1.7.11.12, has been released and is available to download now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

The update fixes a ton of various bugs, including one with one of the best weapons from the Atlantic City Expedition: the Cremator. There was an issue with its explosion damage calculation causing it to be overly powerful, and the resolution of it has technically nerfed the fiery heavy weapon.

However, Bethesda has buffed the Cremator in other ways to compensate for this, making its fire damage-over-time (DOT) "a force to be reckoned with."

The patch has also implemented some nice quality-of-life changes, and has made it possible for seasonal event crafting recipe duplicates to drop so that players can then trade with their fellow Vault dwellers. For the full patch notes, read on.

On the heels of last week's controversial next-gen update for Fallout 4, Fallout 76 — Bethesda's MMO-style multiplayer take on the post-apocalyptic RPG series — has received a new patch that should actually make players pretty happy. It's available to install now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Steam, and the Microsoft Store, and requires 23.1GB of storage on Xbox, 12.1GB on Steam, 19.8GB on the Microsoft Store, and 19.2GB on PlayStation.

The update largely consists of important bug fixes, including some major ones that take care of issues that were making it impossible for players to complete Atlantic City quests such as Sins of the Father, Buried Treasure, and Honor Bound. Notably, one such fix resolved an explosion damage calculation issue that was making the Cremator — a powerful heavy weapon that shoots explosive fireballs, and one of the best new weapons from March's Atlantic City - America's Playground update — "stronger than we [Bethesda] intended," nerfing the effectiveness of its burst damage.

Players with builds designed to make the most of the Cremator's bugged explosive power will no doubt be sad about this news, though the weapon should still be very strong since Bethesda has also "made multiple tweaks and changes to buff it in different ways." The developer didn't really go into specifics in the patch notes, but just know that the Cremator's fire damage-over-time (DOT) "should be a force to be reckoned with."

A first-person view of the Cremator being used against the Overgrown — mutants infesting flooded areas of Atlantic City. (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

The patch also made a huge update to the way Fallout 76 handles seasonal event crafting recipes and some of their items. Previously, these wouldn't drop anymore after you got them once and couldn't be shared with other players, but now you can get duplicates and trade them to your fellow Vault dwellers. This should make it much easier to get your hands on recipes you're looking for for your builds, and also allows veteran players to help new ones with their unlock progression.

Some other quality-of-life additions in the update include a new "max" option you can select while buying or selling items to vendors, alphabetical World Activity sorting, a smoother inventory scrollbar, and an "ammo per shot" stat for weapons that shows how much ammo you'll consume each time you fire them. For the full patch notes, make sure you check out the section below.

Overall, this is a great update for Fallout 76, which has been thriving recently thanks to a Fallout player count resurgence brought about by the widely loved Fallout TV show. It's latest content addition was Atlantic City - America's Playground, a follow-up to Atlantic City - Boardwalk Paradise that takes players to the post-apocalyptic remains of Atlantic City and introduces the Russos, a family of peculiar mobsters that is, frankly, kind of a hot mess. The game itself is available for $40, though it's also playable on Xbox and PC with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Atlantic City in Fallout 76's latest Expedition updates. (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Here are the complete patch notes for Update Version 1.7.11.12, taken directly from an article on Bethesda's website.

Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam) : 12.1 GB

: 12.1 GB PC (Microsoft Store) : 19.8 GB

: 19.8 GB Xbox : 23.1 GB

: 23.1 GB PlayStation: 19.2 GB

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Power Armor to be listed in English instead of the correct localized language

Fixed an issue where the Garrahan Mining Poster was not present at the Rusty Pick or Camden Park

Opportunity Knocking: Fixed an issue which could cause the quest to disappear after relogging.

Deep Space Alien Jetpack is now properly craftable for T51 Power Armor

Sins of the Father : Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation.

: Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation. Fixed an issue where the Cremator was not listed at Legendary Exchange Machines

Fixed an issue where the player could ask Abbie Russo a question about Vin that did not properly reflect the final outcomes of Sins of the Father.

Players who previously unlocked them should now be able to craft the Poker & BlackJack Tables

Sins of the Father : Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player.

: Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player. Brahmin Flour Billboards should now be craftable and have the right materials

Rustic Helvetian Camp Kit has had the expected walls and windows added to it.

The Favorites menu hotkeys are now usable while the wheel is visible.

Fixed an issue where gold bullion vendors Regs and Smiley were not enabled for some players who completed Secrets Revealed.

Tesla Rifles will now drop correctly from the Battle Bot Event

Father Winter Helmet should now have T-45 standard Stats, Description, Weight, and Levels should be standardized now.

Fancy Revolver should now properly display its unique fancy skin

Fixed an issue where Small Presents were not dropping contextual ammo

Fixed weather stations not being able to be placed in a camp workshop located very close to a public workshop.

Fixed modern home kitchen sink not being able to snap to other modern home items on a foundation

Secrets Revealed : Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest.

: Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest. Lights now function properly on the Devils Wings Jetpack

Pollinators no longer receive the Group Heal Regeneration effect in Daily Ops

Fixed several paints that were no longer updating the dynamic name of modified Power Armor pieces.

Speculative fix for items in the Cryo-freezer randomly selling for 0 caps in the vendor.

Big Boss Advertisement Poster no longer turns into a Mothman poster when broken.

Fire Rate now shows increase/decrease arrows when comparing potential mods to what players have currently equipped.

Story Time now properly removes itself from the PipBoy if you kill Miss Nanny.

Fixed an issue with Buried Treasure not properly completing.

Players are no longer blocked from completing Honor Bound if they exit the conversation with Vin and Gene.

Scrolling the mouse-wheel down now properly shrinks selected body parts in the character generator.

Added a Max option when buying from and selling to NPCs

World Activity list now sorts alphabetically

Improved behavior of the inventory scrollbar

Added a new “Ammo Per Shot” stat entry to weapons

WEAPONS

Made several adjustments to the Cremator and its mods Dev Note : The Cremator released with a bug that made it stronger than we intended it to be due to the way damage was calculated with its explosion. Players who had certain perks and mods on it did much higher damage than intended. We’ve fixed that bug, which has decreased the damage for that specific setup, but we made multiple tweaks and changes to buff it in different ways. Now, the Damage Over Time (DoT) should be a force to be reckoned with.



SEASONAL EVENTS

Recipes and some items dropped by these events will continue to drop after you have learned them. These items are now also tradeable to help you get all the plans you want!