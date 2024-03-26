Fallout 76 Atlantic City - America’s Playground arrives on Xbox and Windows PC

What you need to know

Atlantic City, the latest expansion for Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 76, is divided into two parts.

The first part, Boardwalk Paradise, launched back in December 2023. The second part of Atlantic City, titled America's Playground, is now available.

America's Playground brings a new questline for players to tackle, with the Overgrown threatening to consume the city.

Season 16 of Fallout 76 is also kicking off, with new rewards and a Seasons Pass system.

There's even more to do on the boardwalk.

The second part of the Fallout 76 Atlantic City Expedition, America's Playground, is available today, bringing a new questline as players head back to the city in order to fight back against the threat of the Overgrown. You can check out the launch trailer for America's Playground below.

In addition to the new quests, America's Playground launches alongside the beginning of Fallout 76 Season 16: Duel with the Devil. Fittingly enough, this season is themed after the Jersey Devil and introduces a Seasons Pass system with a scoreboard and tickets.

Any Fallout 1st subscribers will automatically get the Seasons Pass at no extra cost, granting access to Premium-tier rewards. The pass is also available to purchase for 1500 Atoms for anyone that isn't a subscriber.

You can see the download size of the update by platform below:

PC via Steam : 17.1GB

: 17.1GB PC via Microsoft Store : 27.1GB

: 27.1GB Xbox : 27.08GB

: 27.08GB PlayStation: 26.1GB

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra.

What else is happening with Fallout right now?

America's Playground arrives just a few weeks ahead of the launch of the Fallout TV show on Prime Video, with all episodes releasing on April 11, 2024. Under the guidance of showrunner Jonathan Nolan, the series seems to be promising all the gore, drama, and zaniness of the games. Microsoft and Bethesda have also introduced Fallout-themed Xbox controllers, which can be customized through the Xbox Design Lab.

Bethesda Game Studios is also continuing to work on a current-generation update for Fallout 4, bringing a dedicated performance mode, new Creation Club content, and a number of bug fixes to the game that originally launched back in 2015.

Analysis: Going strong

Fallout 76 has had a wild journey from launch to now, but it's been great to see the game continually supported by Bethesda Game Studios and its partner teams. With Fallout all abuzz right now, I just hope we aren't waiting too much longer before we learn about when the Fallout 4 upgrade is arriving.

I keep wanting to install Fallout 4 on my new computer, but I don't want to get lost in Boston again, not with the upgrade slated for sometime this year.