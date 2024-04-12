Love the Fallout TV show? Get every game in the series for dirt cheap with these bombshell deals

After years of development, Amazon's Fallout TV show is finally here, and it's very, very good (check out our Season 1 review). It's arguably one of the best video game adaptations ever made, garnering universal acclaim from franchise newcomers and longtime fans alike — and if you're one of the former, there's never been a better time to experience the beloved games the latter have enjoyed for years.

That's because from now until April 21, Green Man Gaming — a retailer that sells Steam keys provided by game companies — is running an incredible Fallout Franchise Sale that knocks the cost of every game in the series down to their lowest-ever prices. These discounts range from 72-83% off, and are even better than the markdowns on Steam itself right now.

Fallout Classics Collection | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-classics-collection%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $4.25 at GMG (Steam) The games that started it all. With this bundle, you'll get all three of Interplay Entertainment's Fallout games from the '90s, including Fallout, Fallout 2, and the spinoff Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel. Compared to later titles, these ones are unique in that they're 2D and isometric, and while certain elements of them haven't aged well, they're still amazing RPGs. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-a-post-nuclear-role-playing-game%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 1 ($2.13) | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-2-a-post-nuclear-role-playing-game%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 2 ($2.13) | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-tactics-brotherhood-of-steel%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel ($2.13)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-3-game-of-the-year-edition%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $5.61 at GMG (Steam) 2008's Fallout 3 is the first game Bethesda made for the series after acquiring the rights to it in 2007, and also the first one set in 3D space. It takes place near and in the Capital Wasteland (AKA, Washington D.C.), which contrasts with the west coast locations of previous titles in interesting ways. With the Game of the Year Edition, you'll get all five of its expansion add-ons. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-3%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 3 ($2.13)

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-new-vegas-ultimate-edition%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $5.61 at GMG (Steam) Bethesda let Obsidian Entertainment have a crack at Fallout, which resulted in the creation of 2010's Fallout: New Vegas — an RPG that many still consider the best game in the franchise. It takes players back west to Nevada and the Mojave Wasteland, and in many ways, it picks up where Fallout 2 left off. The Ultimate Edition includes its five DLCs. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-new-vegas%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout: New Vegas ($2.13)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4-goty-edition-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $39.99 $8.50 at GMG (Steam) Fallout 4 released in 2015, and is set in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (much of its art style is what the TV show draws inspiration from). Bethesda's second entry received criticism for some lackluster roleplaying, but it's got improved gunplay, a cool settlement-building mechanic, and it's a fantastic foundation for modding. With this edition, every expansion is included. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 4 ($5.61)

Fallout 4 VR | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4-vr%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $59.99 $12.75 at GMG (Steam) If you enjoy playing games in virtual reality, check out this VR version of Fallout 4. Like the normal version, this one is great for modding, and while Fallout 4's DLC isn't officially compatible with it, you can get it working (albeit with some crashes here and there).

Fallout 76 | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-76-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $39.99 $8.50 at GMG (Steam) Fallout 76 has come a long, long way since its 2018 launch, and is a much better game now than it was then. If you like the sound of experiencing Fallout with friends in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Appalachia, you'll have a ton of fun with this MMO-style take on the series.

The entire Fallout franchise includes Interplay Entertainment's isometric CRPGs Fallout and Fallout 2, its tactics spinoff Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, Bethesda Game Studio's 3D RPGs Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 (and the latter's VR version), Obsidian Entertainment's Fallout: New Vegas, and the ongoing MMORPG Fallout 76. Something important to note is that the Fallout TV show is officially canon, which means that by playing these games, you'll get tons of valuable context for what you saw onscreen.

By the way, all of them (other than Fallout 4 VR) are playable on PC Game Pass, which is the tier of Microsoft's buffet-style gaming subscription service for PC gamers. The Bethesda and Obsidian games are also on the Xbox console version of the service, Xbox Game Pass; Interplay's are only on PC (though they're easy to run on any modern computer, so don't worry if you don't have a gaming rig). The benefits of both tiers are included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so if you want to check out all the games across Xbox and PC, go with that one. Do keep in mind that you really won't be saving money unless you're already subscribed, though, as it'll likely take you a few months to fully play through these games and the price of 2-3 months of Game Pass is about the same as what it'd cost to buy them all permanently while they're this cheap.

Another option is to snag this neat Bethesda Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology Edition for $59.99, which includes PC codes for every Fallout game other than Fallout 4 VR, a Mini-Nuke collectible, and seven collectible Vault Boy cards. You'll end up paying about $30 more than you would by simply buying the games directly while they're on sale, but collectibles are cool, and when these markdowns end, this will actually become the most affordable way to get into the series.

Want to purchase the games, but play on Xbox instead of PC? Don't worry — right now, all the Fallout titles are on sale on Xbox until April 19, and the discounts are almost as good as the ones Green Man Gaming is offering to PC players. Make sure to peruse and take advantage of these excellent deals before they go away next week, Xbox users.