Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield will show off some of the biggest mobile games coming in 2024 and beyond later this month

Later this month, the voice actor behind one of the most popular video game characters from 2023 will host the debut of a brand new gaming showcase.

That voice actor is Ben Starr — best known by most gamers for his passionate and powerful performance as Clive Rosfield in last year's Final Fantasy 16 — and the showcase he's presenting is the Mobile Gaming Show. Put together by the same teams behind the popular Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show, this presentation will include 30 minutes of exclusive announcements, trailers, developer interviews, and more for some of the biggest mobile games coming in 2024 and beyond. Notably, several big-name mobile publishers like Digital Extremes, CCP Games, and NetEase Games will be at the show.

"Mobile is now the world's most popular gaming platform with billions of people playing games on their phone every day," commented Jake Tucker, editorial director of the Mobile Gaming Show, in the showcase's official reveal. "The Mobile Gaming Show will shine a spotlight on some of the very best mobile games available and the people that make them. We'll also look at the most innovative and exciting titles coming soon that demand your attention. Join us on September 26 to discover the mobile games that everyone will be playing in 2024 and beyond!"

The official promotional image for the Mobile Gaming Show. (Image credit: Future)

The Mobile Gaming Show is scheduled to run on Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CEST, and will be available to watch live on official Future Games Show channels on YouTube, Twitch, X (Twitter), TikTok, Facebook, and GamesRadar.

The Future Games Show itself is one of the largest quarterly gaming presentations in the world, with an overall average of 40 million viewers per show and a total viewership of 120 million views in 2023. Like many other high-profile showcases, the Future Games Show is frequently host to major world premieres, brand new trailers, live developer deep dives, and more. Over 500 games have appeared on it, including big titles like Lords of the Fallen and Warframe as well as indie darlings such as this year's Pacific Drive and the upcoming narrative-adventure RPG Resistor. It's worth noting that several of the games it's presented have appeared on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's all-you-can-eat gaming subscription service.

