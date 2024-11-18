Xbox gamers can pre-install the long-anticipated port of HoYoverse's immensely popular 'gacha' RPG before it launches

In just a few days, Xbox players will finally get to explore the magical world of Genshin Impact

What you need to know

The upcoming Xbox Series X|S port of Genshin Impact is now available to pre-download on Xbox platforms.

Originally released on mobile devices and PlayStation 4 in 2020, Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action RPG with 'gacha' elements that will come to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, 2024.

The Xbox version of Genshin Impact will launch with all the game's content released until its version 5.2 update and several bonus perks for players and members of Xbox Game Pass.

It won't be long now until Xbox players get to explore the wonderous of Teyvat when HoYoverse's critically acclaimed free-to-play action RPG, Genshin Impact, releases for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, 2024. Pre-installation access has just gone live for Genshin Impact on Xbox to help players prep for the event. It allows Xbox gamers to download the game early and instantly start playing when it goes live.

Genshin Impact will officially launch on Xbox with Version 5.2! - YouTube Watch On

RELATED: Rumors suggest another PS5 exclusive is making its way across to Xbox Series X|S

To pre-install Genshin Impact, search for its listing in the Xbox Game Store on your console, access it, and use the 'Install' button to download it. Ensure you have sufficient space beforehand because Genshin Impact requires a massive 100.21GB. You can clear up space on your Xbox by uninstalling games you aren't playing at the moment or add extra space by upgrading your console with the best Xbox SSDs like the official Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion Card or the WD_BLACK Xbox Series X|S expansion card.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

Are you ready to leave an impact on the world of Teyvat?

A world of ancient mysteries and wonder awaits you. (Image credit: HoYoverse)

It's been a long time coming, but the lengthy wait for Genshin Impact's Xbox port will finally be over when it goes live on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20, 2024. The Xbox version will launch with all of Genshin Impact's gameplay content until version 5.2, the "Tapestry of Spirit and Flame" update (which will go live on the same day as the Xbox version).

In addition, Xbox players will gain special exclusive bonus perks like early access to the 'Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined' Wing Glider, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be rewarded with recurring in-game item packs. Plus, you don't actually need an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription to play the multiplayer mode, so you can team up with friends online who don't have Xbox Game Pass and have fun exploring the world of Teyvat together.

If you're interested in this game but have never played it, check out our comprehensive overview of Genshin Impact. It provides an extensive, detailed description of the game's story, characters, gameplay for new players, and other exciting elements that helped Genshin Impact become one of the most popular videogame franchises to be released in the past few years.

Genshin Impact Journey across the magical world of Teyvat to find your long-lost sibling, band together with a cast of unforgettable characters, and battle towering foes in HoYoverse's popular action-RPG, Genshin Impact. 👉Buy for Xbox: Microsoft Store 👉Buy for PC: HoyoVerse