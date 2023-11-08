Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold around 190 million copies, Red Dead Redemption 2 over 57 million copies sold

What you need to know

Take-Two Interactive shared its financial results for the Q2 FY24 period ending Sep. 30, 2023.

The publisher reported $1.44 billion in net bookings, down 4% year-over-year.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has now sold approximately 190 million copies, up around 5 million from the prior quarter.

A trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game is coming in early December.

Another financial results season means even more copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 have been sold.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive reported $1.44 billion in net bookings for the second quarter in fiscal year 2024, ending Sep. 30, 2023. Grand Theft Auto 5 has reached "approximately" 190 million copies sold, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is at 57 million copies sold. This also comes as Rockstar Games has confirmed that a trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game is coming in early December.

AI at Take-Two Interactive?

Speaking on the earnings call accompanying the financial results, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the use of AI in game development. Zelnick noted that he could easily see advantages like having "menial work" reduced, adding that while the company will take advantage of AI advancements, he fully expects competitors to also utilize the technology.

Will there be a GTA movie?

Zelnick was also asked about the potential for future films based on Take-Two Interactive properties in the wake of the recent announcement that Nintendo will be working on a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda. Zelnick noted that two films are in development using Take-Two's intellectual property, with the Borderlands film at Lionsgate and a BioShock film in development at Netflix.

Despite this, Zelnick was cautious around any future announcements, noting that films carry a high degree of risk and citing the Barbie movie — a global hit that's made $1.4 billion at the box office — only expected to create around $115 million in revenue for Mattel.

Analysis: All eyes on VI

While Take-Two Interactive has plenty of other projects in the works — Judas, the next game from Ghost Story Games and BioShock creator Ken Levine, is especially notable — it's clear as crystal that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the next big beat for this company, and we'll know more of what to expect when the trailer is released in December.