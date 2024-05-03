Hellblade 2's PC requirements have at last been revealed

What you need to know

Ninja Theory has announced the system requirements for the PC version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the long-awaited sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed narrative-adventure game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to be released on Xbox Series X|S, PC via Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21, 2024.

It has been seven long years in the making but the long-awaited upcoming Xbox title, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is nearly upon us. To celebrate the occasion, Ninja Theory has announced the PC system requirements for this upcoming PC title so players can prepare their PC rigs to run this cinematic adventure at its maximum graphical and performance settings.

The full list of PC requirements (as provided through a Twitter/X post via @klobrille) graphical settings are as follows:



To get more information about Hellblade II system requirements and to check if your computer can handle the game, check out our Hellblade II system requirements page.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-8400, or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700, or Intel Arc A580 VRAM: 6GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD

Swipe to scroll horizontally Medium system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-9600, or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A580 VRAM: 8GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-10700K, or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT, or Intel Arc A770 VRAM: 8GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD

Swipe to scroll horizontally Very High system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-12600K, or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080, or AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM: 12GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD

As you can see, the system requirements for Hellblade 2's higher graphical settings are nothing to scoff at. While your PC's specs won't need high-end components to run it at lower settings, you're definitely going to need to upgrade your rig with the best graphics cards on the market to experience this game at its full potential.

Onwards to Hekla

Hellblade 2's Predecessor, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice stunned the gaming industry in 2017 with its dark storyline, memorable characters, and artistically rich atmosphere and presentation. Seven years have passed since then and Hellblade 2 is looking to take all the elements that the original title loved by fans and improve upon them to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will push the boundaries of storytelling.

Will this long-awaited title live up to fans' and critics' expectations and become one of the best Xbox Games of 2024? Find out later this month when Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 releases on May 24, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game will also come to Xbox Game Pass on the day it launches.

