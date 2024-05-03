Senua's Saga: Hellblade II specs — Make sure your PC meets system requirements for the sequel

After years of waiting, we're finally getting close to the release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which launches for PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 21, 2024. If it is anything like the original game this sequel is bound to be a truly artistic and raw adventure. But to get this gaming experience, you'll want to make sure your PC specs are up to the task.

Here are Hellblade II PC system requirements for minimum, medium, recommended, and very high specs. We'll also go over how to check your computer specs and how to upgrade your computer if necessary.

Hellblade II PC specs: System Requirements

Hellblade II is going to be a dark, atmospheric adventure. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In order to play Hellblade II on PC, you must have Windows 10 or 11, at least 16GB RAM, and 70GB of space on your SSD. Graphical and computative performance will change depending on the GPU and CPU you have. It's always a good idea to try and shoot for a game's recommended system requirements rather than just the minimum specs.

Hellblade II PC Minimum system requirements for Windows

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700, or Intel Arc A580 VRAM: 6GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD Graphics preset: Low (1080p)

If you purchased a gaming laptop or upgraded your gaming computer with components from the last seven-ish years, your computer probably meets Hellblade II's minimum requirements.

The Intel i5-8400 CPU came out in 2017 while the Ryzen 5 2600 CPU came out in 2018. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GTX 1070 GPU is older having released in 2016. The Radeon RX 5700 GPU is a little newer, but still older with its 2019 launch year. The newest of the bunch is actually the Intel Arc A580, which became available in 2023.

Hellblade II PC Medium system requirements for Windows

Swipe to scroll horizontally Medium system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A580 VRAM: 8GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD Graphics preset: Medium (1080p)

If you upgraded your gaming computer within the last five years to the latest components or have purchased a gaming laptop in the last three years you're likely fine to play at Hellblade II's medium system requirements.

The Intel i5-9600 CPU came out in 2018 while the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU released in 2019. As for graphics cards, the RTX 2070 GPU also released in 2018 while the RX 5700 XT GPU came out the following year in 2019. Once again, the newest processor at these specs is the Intel Arc A580 with its 2023 launch date.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hellblade II PC Recommended system requirements for Windows

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT, or Intel Arc A770 VRAM: 8GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD Graphics preset: High (1440p)

Ideally, you always want to try and get your computer to recommended system requirements for a game. In the case of Hellblade II, as long as you purchased a gaming computer or upgraded one to nicer internals within the last three-ish years you're probably set for recommended system requirements.



Most of the base recommended CPUs and GPUs for Hellblade II came out in 2020 — this includes the Intel i7-10700K CPU, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, the RTX 3080 GPU, and the AMD RX 6800 XT GPU. However, the Arc A770 is a bit newer having come out in 2022.

Hellblade II PC Ultra system requirements for Windows

Swipe to scroll horizontally Very High system requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM: 12GB System RAM: 16GB Available HDD/SDD space: 70GB SSD Graphics preset: High (4K)

Here we go. This is where you'll get the best graphical viewing experience for Senua's sequel. These requirements are hefty, and thus do require a more recent (and more expensive) laptop or computer build. Basically, to meet these Hellblade II ultra requirements, you'll need to have purchased a gaming computer or updated one to some of the best processor options within the last two-ish years.

The Intel i5-12600K CPU came out in 2021 while the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU came out the following year in 2022. As for the graphics cards, the RTX 4080 GPU and the AMD RX 7900 XTX GPU both released in 2022.

Can I play Hellblade II on Mac? No. As of right now, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is only available for Windows 10 and 11. You cannot play the game on Mac.

Back to the top 🔝

How to tell if your computer can run Hellblade II

Hellblade II is going to be a dark, cinematic feast for the eyes. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To see your computer's specs, press Ctrl + Alt + Delete then select Task Manager. After that, click on the Performance tab , on the left side of the window. You'll then see a bunch of options to click on. Here's where to get additional info:

then select After that, click on the , on the left side of the window. You'll then see a bunch of options to click on. Here's where to get additional info: CPU: Click on this and look above the graph to see what central processing unit (CPU) your computer has. It needs to be at least an Intel i5-8400, or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, or higher to meet minimum Hellblade II system requirements.

Click on this and look above the graph to see what central processing unit (CPU) your computer has. It needs to be at least an Intel i5-8400, or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, or higher to meet minimum Hellblade II system requirements. Memory (RAM): In this view, simply look above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your computer has. Remember, you need 16GB RAM for Hellblade II.

In this view, simply look above the graph to see how many gigabytes (GB) your computer has. Remember, you need 16GB RAM for Hellblade II. Disk (storage capacity): You need at least 70GB of space on your solid-state drive (SSD) for Hellblade II. Click on Disk and then look at the bottom of the window where it says Capacity. The number that appears here will be slightly less than your computer's overall storage. For instance, my computer says 1.8TB, which means I have a 2TB SSD.

You need at least 70GB of space on your solid-state drive (SSD) for Hellblade II. Click on Disk and then look at the bottom of the window where it says Capacity. The number that appears here will be slightly less than your computer's overall storage. For instance, my computer says 1.8TB, which means I have a 2TB SSD. GPU: When viewing this section, once more look above the graph to see which graphics card your computer specifically has. Some computers have more than one graphics card, but only one needs to meet system requirements.

Back to the top 🔝

How to upgrade my computer for Hellblade II

You might need to update your computer in order to play Hellblade II. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

There are a number of areas that you might need to update on your gaming PC in order to play Hellblade II. To help with this, here is a list of guides as well as recommendations for the best gaming computers and gaming laptops available now.

Back to the top 🔝

Can my gaming handheld run Hellblade II?

It's currently unclear if Hellblade II will run well on gaming handhelds. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear | Windows Central)

Honestly, right now we're waiting to learn more about Hellblade II before we can say for sure if it runs well on gaming handhelds. Based on the specs, the ROG Ally and Legion Go should be able to handle the game on lower settings, but then again, the actual controls for a game sometimes aren't suited to handhelds even if the specs work for it. But considering how much anticipation there is for Hellblade II, I would hope that Xbox Game Studios planned around people playing it on handhelds.

Meanwhile, it's also unclear how well the Steam Deck will run Hellblade II. Here's what the Steam page specifically says:

Steam Deck Compatibility ❓

Valve is still learning about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. We do not currently have further information regarding Steam Deck compatibility.

Can I play Hellblade II on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other gaming handhelds? It's currently unclear how well Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will run on gaming handhelds. Steam's website currently says that Steam Deck compatibility is unknown. Based on minimum system requirements, it seems likely the ROG Ally and Legion Go should be able to run it, but how smooth and convenient the actual playing experience is won't be clear until the game launches.

Back to the top 🔝

Continue Senua's tale

The original Hellblade made a huge stir when it launched back in 2017. I played it that year and was completely mesmerized by its use of audio as well as visual elements to portray the challenges Senua experiences. It was seriously like no other game I've played.

Now that the sequel is almost here, I cannot wait to play it. I'm sure it will once more be an artistic cinematic experience that sucks me in. Knowing that this is such a visually stunning game, I plan to play it on my ROG G22CH gaming tower (see my ROG G22CH (DB978) review), which has an RTX 4070 and an Intel Core i9-13900KF. I highly recommend playing on a computer that meets recommended system requirements or higher. Otherwise, you'll be missing out.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Senua's story continues in yet another darkly artistic adventure. To get the best cinematic experience, you'll want to make sure your computer meets the recommended system requirements at least. Pre-order at: CDKeys (Steam code) for $49.39

Back to the top 🔝