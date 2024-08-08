Helldivers 2 gets rare sale hot on the heels of the game's biggest update ever — now's the time to jump into 2024's best shooter game

There haven't been a ton of new big-name shooter games to play in 2024, but one that took the world by storm when it released back in February is Helldivers 2. Though marketed by Sony as a PS5 console exclusive, it also launched on Windows PC through Steam, and it's there that the co-op shooter thrived with hundreds of thousands of concurrent players enamored with its high-octane action, variety-filled sandbox, and Starship Troopers-style mockery of militaristic fascism (the game is very obviously directly inspired by the film).

The game was just patched with the Escalation of Freedom update earlier this week, which developer Arrowhead Game Studios calls "the first major update" for the title.

Helldivers 2 is playable on PS5 and Windows PC through Steam.

Helldivers 2 is a must-play for co-op fans

Helldivers 2 is the follow-up to Arrowhead Game Studios' original Helldivers from 2015, and translates the top-down shooter to third-person with immaculate cinematic presentation. Set in a far future where humanity — united under the banner of "Super Earth" — fights to colonize and conquer the galaxy in the name of democracy and liberty, it's a thrilling PvE action game, evolving live service experience, and hilarious piece of satire in one complete package that stands tall as one of the best PC games you can play right now.

Playing as squads of "Helldiver" space marines armed and armored to the teeth, you and up to three others will hot drop into a number of different mission types to eradicate Lady Liberty's fiercest enemies. Currently, these include swarms of giant alien bugs called the Terminids and lethal, well-armored Terminator-style robots called Automatons, though many players believe Helldivers 2 will eventually be updated with at least one additional faction (the first game had a technologically advanced race called the Illuminate that used energy shields and teleportation).

The moment-to-moment gameplay of Helldivers 2 is incredibly dynamic, with players driven to switch between stealthily moving around, advancing on enemy positions, kiting incoming hostiles, and fighting from defensible locations by operation objectives and the need to call in an extraction before each mission's timer concludes. The game strongly emphasizes working with your teammates by covering each other and focus firing high-priority targets, and even has some special mechanics that allow you to heal each other, share ammunition, and help a buddy reload larger weapons like rocket launchers.

The Impaler, a colossal area denial enemy that's returned from the original Helldivers in the Escalation of Freedom update. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Another big draw of Helldivers 2 is its stratagems, which are unlocked regularly as you play and give you access to heavy firepower from orbiting frigates that you'll need if you hope to be successful on harder difficulties. These range from thundering artillery barrages and precision airstrikes to deployable minefields, supply drops, and powerful support weapons, and are called in with throwable laser beacons. Stratagems are ridiculously fun to use and add tons of visual spectacle to the experience, but using them strategically at the right time and place is crucial. After all, many have cooldowns or limited uses, and you might accidentally blow up your fellow Helldivers if you're not careful (friendly fire is enabled for regular gunfire and grenades, too, so discipline that trigger finger).

Helldivers 2 also stands out with its Galactic War metagame, which represents larger community efforts that you contribute to with each successful mission you finish (there's even a live map for it). Overseen by the enigmatic Joel the Game Master, this evolving story progresses based on whether or not players complete or fail Major Orders that direct them to capture planets or defend them from invasion. Finishing Major Orders typically leads to some snazzy temporary bonuses or — in rare cases — a new stratagem to use, but losing them may introduce some short-term difficulty modifiers and lead to the Terminids or Automatons inching closer to Super Earth herself. You don't have to participate in Major Orders if you don't want to, but they do a lot to add narrative context and make you feel like you're part of a wider community.

Ultimately, it's a fantastic game, and if you ask me, it's unquestionably the best new shooter in 2024 so far. It's also only gotten better over time with plenty of new weapons and customization options added in monthly $10 "Warbond" battle passes (you can find the game's microtransaction currency in gameplay, too, so you don't necessarily have to pay for these). This week's free Escalation of Freedom update expanded it even further with new Terminid and Automaton units, additional mission types, a new Tier 10 difficulty setting, a visual overhaul of Helldivers 2's swampy environments, and more.

CDKeys is a fully legitimate game code retailer. Though most of the codes it has on offer are for Steam, it also sells games for every major gaming platform, including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.