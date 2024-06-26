Here's how to register for 2XKO's Alpha Lab playtests on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC

What you need to know

2XKO is an upcoming fighting game being developed and published by Riot Games.

Featuring characters from the world of Runeterra — the setting for Riot's League of Legends — 2XKO is entering alpha testing this year.

The first test is beginning on Aug. 8, 2024, and players can register to potentially be selected.

The test and the full game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

A big new contender is on the way in the world of fighting games, and the developers are gathering player feedback.

Riot Games' 2XKO — which pulls in characters from the world of Runeterra and was previously referred to as Project L — is in development, and the team working on the game is looking to gather data when 2XKO enters alpha testing later this year. The first test is slated to run from August 8 through August 19, and is called Alpha Lab.

Players who are interested checking the game out can register for a chance to be selected, at which point they'll be able to check out the roster of characters that have been revealed so far alongside one new champion. You can find a video below where the developers show examples of how champions like Ahri have changed over time due to feedback.

2XKO is currently scheduled to fully launch at some point in 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

How to register for 2XKO's Alpha Lab tests

In order to register for a chance to try 2XKO, you'll need to register on the Alpha Lab homepage, and you'll need to be located in one of the following countries: The U.S, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

If you don't already have a Riot Account, you'll need to make one in order to register. From there, you'll receive an interest survey from Riot Games that you are required to fill out. Depending on the results of the survey (as well as plenty of other factors) you might then be accepted into the Alpha Lab test.

If you're selected, you'll be able to play the rest on Windows PC, as well as either Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. You'll also get one referral link, so you can invite a friend to try 2XKO's Alpha Lab along with you.

Analysis: One to really keep an eye on

I'm still working on the name (I'm sorry Riot, it just doesn't flow off the tongue) but this game looks very, very cool. It's stylish, with amazing art direction that's sleek and readable. Listening to the developers chat about making it, it's clear Riot Games wants 2XKO to be something special. I'll be registering and hopefully taking part, because with Street Fighter 6 on such a high right now and Killer Instinct getting one last big patch, it's a great time for fighting games right now.

It would also be nice to spend some time with these characters in a lighthearted fashion before Arcane's second (and final) season arrives to rip my heart out this November.