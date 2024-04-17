Hollow Knight: Silksong hints at a potential upcoming release

What you need to know

Comicbook.com reports the upcoming Metroidvania title, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has recently had its game rating in Australia leaked.

This game rating, coupled with the earlier game rating in South Korea, suggests that Hollow Knight: Silksong's development is nearing completion and a release date will be announced soon.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight. This title has been in development since 2019 and is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

On April 15, 2024, the world-famous pop-culture journalist website, Comicbook.com discovered leaked information regarding the development of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Metroidvania Soulslike title, Hollow Knight.

According to Comicbook.com, this leak is that Hollow Knight: Silksong has received its game rating in Australia from the country's classification website. It says that Hollow Knight: Silksong was rated at the beginning of April this year, and its age rating was designated as "PG" for containing mild violence. Besides that, the classification website doesn't provide concrete information on an official release date for the game.

Comicbook.com has a theory about this sudden info leak. If you take this information and combine it with a leak Comicbook.com reported earlier this month when the game was officially rated in South Korea, along with being briefly listed on Xbox digital storefronts, this hints that the game has nearly finished development and a release date will be announced soon.

However, it's best to take this info with a grain of salt as the game's developer and publisher Team Cherry has not made any official comments regarding these leaks nor have they announced an official release since they delayed Hollow Knight: Silksong last year.

How much longer we will have to wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong?

For those unaware, Hollow Knight: Silksong is the sequel to the indie Metroidvania title, Hollow Knight, which is regarded by many to be one of the best Xbox games in modern times, despite being seven years old at this point (originally released in 2017). Fans and critics loved it for its challenging gameplay, superb macabre artstyle, expansive dark world rife with secrets, and engrossing soundtrack.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019 as a DLC expansion for Hollow Knight but has gradually grown in scale to become a fully-fledged sequel instead. In addition, from what has been shown in the trailers, Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to expand upon all the traits that made the original Hollow Knight beloved while introducing a new main character to play as and a new world to explore.

The anticipation and wait for this upcoming Xbox title has been long and arduous, with Hollow Knight: Silksong stuck in development for five years at this point. With this batch of new information provided by Comicbook.com, will the long wait for this upcoming PC title's release date finally be over soon?

Stay tuned to find out as we keep an eye out for official confirmation from Team Cherry for when Hollow Knight: Silksong finally releases on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.