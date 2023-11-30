How to complete the Abattoir of Zir in Diablo 4

When does Abattoir of Zir start and end?

Abattoir of Zir goes live with Patch 1.2.3 on December 5. The event will end when Season of Blood ends on January 26, 2024.

Complete the final chapter of Season of Blood: Destroyer

You'' need to have completed the Season of Blood challenges before diving into the Abattoir of Zir (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You'll need to have fully completed your Season of Blood journey, which means you'll need to have done at least 7 of these 9 objectives in the final chapter: Destroyer.

Exterminator: Defeat Duriel in World Tier 4 twice

Defeat Duriel in World Tier 4 twice Labor of Love: Purifiy 22,222 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas

Purifiy 22,222 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas Lootmaster: Open 10 Tortured Gifts during one single Helltide

Open 10 Tortured Gifts during one single Helltide Titanomachy: Defeat 12 World Bosses

Defeat 12 World Bosses Avatar of Sanctuary's Might: Equip at least 8 Ancestral Unique items at once

Equip at least 8 Ancestral Unique items at once Incarnate of Nightmares: Complete a Tier 90 or higher Nightmare Dungeon

Complete a Tier 90 or higher Nightmare Dungeon Glyphmaster: Improve 5 Paragon Glyphs to Rank 21 by completing Nightmare Dungeons

Improve 5 Paragon Glyphs to Rank 21 by completing Nightmare Dungeons A Bloodied Head High: Reach reputation level 18 in the Blood Harvest

Reach reputation level 18 in the Blood Harvest Blessed Mother Departed: Defeat the Echo of Lilith in Torment

This prerequisite isn't an arbituary method of gatekeeping the content, it's a necessary test of your skill because the Abattoir of Zir is meant to be an immensly difficult challenge for only the best builds. If you cannot complete at least 7 of the above challenges, you are not ready or capable of completing the Abattoir.

Craft a Bloodforged Sigil

You'll need to craft a Bloodforged Sigil at the Occultist (Image credit: Diablo 4)

Much like we craft our sigils to access certain level Nightmare Dungeons, you'll need to craft a Bloodforged Sigil at the Occultist. A Tier 1 Bloodforged Sigil will cost 800 Sigil Dust to craft, and if you do not have enough you can salvage existing Nightmare Dungeon sigils.

Consume the Sigil, and enter the Portal

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Using the Sigil from your inventory does not open a dungeon on the map like a Nightmare Dungeon, instead, a Blood Portal will appear in Ked Bardu.



Step inside the portal to begin your descent into the Abattoir of Zir, where you'll need to fight against the timer to kill enough monsters to complete the dungeon, once you have filled the progress bar a powerful boss will appear.



Upon completion, earn the Tears of Blood Glyph, this incredibly strong glyph boosts rare nodes within its range on your paragon tree, but unlike other glyphs which cap at level 21, the Tears of Blood Glyph will cap at level 210.

You'll be rewarded with a Tears of Blood Glyph by completing the Abattoir of Zir which you can level up to 210, ten times the amount of normal glyphs. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You'll also receive a recipe for another Bloodforged Sigil, one level higher than the one you just completed, meaning you can head back into the Abattoir of Zir at the next highest level and fight even harder enemies.



Be warned though, if you die in the Abattoir, the dungeon is over and you'll need to craft another Sigil to enter. This rule applies to any deaths in your party if playing in multiplayer.

How difficult is the Abattoir of Zir?

The Abattoir of Zir is built to be as difficult, and harder than a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon. There are 25 difficulty levels in total, from 1-25, and the jump in difficulty from 1 to 2 is significantly harder than with a Nightmare Dungeon. The Tears of Blood glyph will help with your damage output to complete this challenge, so concentrate on leveling it up.

Abattoir of Zir drops with Patch 1.2.3 on December 5, and we will update this with the recommended builds for each class to complete this pinnacle challenge.