I just got ROASTED by World of Warcraft: The War Within's main villain through this special event
Celebrate your greatest achievements (and embarrassing failures) with World of Warcraft's Story Tool
What you need to know
- To celebrate the imminent release of World of Warcraft's next expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Blizzard Entertainment has released a special web browser tool called Warcraft Story
- Warcraft Story allows players to type in the names of their characters and have The War Within's main villain, Xal'atath, list off their accomplishments while making fun of them at the same time.
- World of Warcraft: The War Within launches on August 26, 2024, on PC, while players who pre-ordered the Epic Edition will gain early access later tonight.
World of Warcraft: The War Within, the tenth expansion of Blizzard Entertainment's legendary MMORPG, World of Warcraft, is only a few days away from being released to the public on August 26, 2024. It will also be released later tonight (3:00 PM PDT/6:00 PM EDT) via early access for players who have purchased the game's Epic Edition.
To celebrate The War Within's impending release, Blizzard Entertainment has decided to launch a special event called Warcraft Story to get fans extra excited for this upcoming PC title.
Every Warcraft player has a story to share.Get yours at https://t.co/BfhzdWn0Tm#WarcraftStory pic.twitter.com/2fyOsNZQtpAugust 21, 2024
Warcraft Story is a special web browser that celebrates the personal history of a player's World of Warcraft character. How it works is that a player types in the name of their character (and the server realm they were created in) and the web browser will begin scanning the game's data to catalog their accomplishments and compile them into a video you can download and share online.
Once the scan is complete, players will be in for a shocking surprise as their character's history will be narrated by none other than Xal'atath, the main villain of The War Within expansion.
She begins by addressing your character's class and then compliments their greatest achievements which can include killing enemies in Raids and Dungeons, killing fellow players in PvP content, collecting pets, and more.
However, Xal'atath will then humiliate you by bringing up your character's most embarrassing acts of foolishness and crushing defeats. Xal'atath will mock you for how many times you have been killed in battle (or gravity), how many times you made silly emote gestures, how many times you have been summoned to Dungeons and Raids, and much more.
Get revenge against Xal'atath for mocking your characters when World of Warcraft: The War Within launches
When I signed up my recently created Tauren Warrior, Diäblos, for the Warcraft Story, Xal'atath praised them for all the enemies he conquered during the Mists of Pandaria WoW Remix event. However, she lambasted my character as a constant disappointment because he only died 35 times so far in Raids and Dungeons.
I really enjoyed Warcraft Story as it not only provides a nice nostalgic reminder of how far you have come as a player, but it also made Xal'atath endearing as a villain.
I love that Xal'atath insults players for even the pettiest of mistakes and judging from the way she gleefully manipulated the Nerubians in the 'Threads of Fate' trailer, she undoubtedly enjoys doing it. Also, it's very rare for a World of Warcraft villain to personally address the player and mock them for the actions they've made within the game.
I thoroughly enjoy cartoonishly evil villains in video games because while they may lack in-depth character development, they can make up for it with sheer charisma and witty dialogue. Not to mention, they provide great catharsis for the player once you put these egotistical maniacs in their place during boss fights without a shred of guilt to worry about.
I have a feeling that this is going to ring true with Xal'atath as she's already proving to be an entertaining villain thanks to this event and from what we've seen of her in the previous cinematic trailers. I'm going to enjoy destroying her for mocking my Tauren Warrior, once the latest expansion for one of Blizzard Entertainment's best PC games launches later this week.
World of Warcraft: The War Within launches on August 26, 2024 for Windows PC.
World of Warcraft: The War Within
Defend Azeroth from the forces of the Void in World of Warcraft: The War Within. New features like solo Delves dungeons and account-wide progression Warbands make The War Within one of the best places for new players to get into this storied franchise.
Pre-order at: Battle.net
