If you haven't come back to Diablo 4 yet, Blizzard has just made it really easy for you to catch up and even try out the Spiritborn class for free

On November 19, you'll be able to log in to Diablo 4 on the Eternal realm and claim a Welcome Back booster to instantly jump to level 50.

You'll be given all new Legendary items, a completed Skill tree for your chosen build, and all Altars of Lilith will be unlocked as well as receiving a bunch of essential crafting materials.

November 19 also see's the return of the 'Red cloaked horror' festive event, Mother's Blessing XP boost, and the chance to try the Spiritborn class if you've yet to purchase the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Diablo 4 is currently midway through Season 6, and generally mid-season most of the hardcore players have completed their battle passes and seasonal chapters, so Sanctuary is the calmest it has been since the launch of Vessel of Hatred, the game's first DLC. During a developer chat on Tuesday, the developers teased some content dropping into the game soon. Today we've got the full details, and it looks like Blizzard is trying to tempt some prodigal players back to the game who may be overwhelmed by the amount of changes it's gone through since launch.

Welcome Back pack for Eternal players

Starting on November 19, players will be able to log in on the Eternal Realm, start a new character and immediately level up to 50 with the Welcome Back pack. This may not sound like much if you haven't played since launch, but the new level cap is now 60, not 100, so this is a considerable boost for players.



Additionally while you will still have all of your previous items, the itemization in the game has gone through so many changes that anything from launch will be pretty obsolete and marked as a legacy item, so the Welcome Back pack will also give you a full set of new Legendary items based around 1 of 3 powerful builds for your chosen class. Your character will also come equipped with a completed Skill tree, have all of the Altars of Lilith unlocked by default, and you'll receive:

1 million gold

1000 Obols (currency to spend at the Purveyor of Curiosities)

1 Scroll of Amnesia (an item that allows a free respec)

Craftiing materials

To boost your character, head to Kyovashad and interact with the Fated Reliquary inside to unlock. If you already have a level 50 Eternal character, you’ll still receive the Legendary items and option for the builds geared towards your class. If you also own the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you’ll be able to harness this powerful boost for two characters on the Eternal Realm.

Try the Spiritborn class without buying Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard seem to have established that returning players may not know yet if they want to slam down money on the new DLC, given the amount of adjustment required to get used to the game again. With this in mind, from November 19 to December 2, if you haven't yet purchased Vessel of Hatred you can play the new Spiritborn class for free up to level 25. The only caveat being that it's through Battle.net so this doesn't appear to be available for console players, or those using Steam.



If you do then choose to purchase Vessel of Hatred, your progress will carry over.

Return of the Red-Cloaked Horror and Mothers Blessing events

From November 19, 1 p.m. ET—December 3, 1 p.m. ET, a returning enemy from last years Midwinter Blight, the 'Red-Cloaked Horror' will have a chance at appearing in the Helltide instead of a Hellborne. He can also show up in the Infernal Hordes and dungeons, and 'sleighing' him will reward Cinders, Burning Aether and more depending on where you meet him.



Defeating the Red-Cloaked Horror also rewards a guaranteed Gileon's Brew, an elixir that increases your damage dealt to enemies by 20%, causes enemies to routinely drop additional herbs and crafting materials, and grants 15% increased experience. This brew also has a chance to drop from Tortured Gifts during the Helltide. You're also invited to visit the Midwinter Square in Kyovashad to collect a one time gift during the event.



From November 19—November 26 there will also be a Mother's Blessing event running, which players can earn increased experience and Gold at a (multiplicative) increased rate. This will stack with the aforementioned Elixir, incenses and Urn of Aggression. So plenty to help you level up those extra paragon points to hit the 300 max! Blizzard has also promised discounted 'Fortunate Finds' available in the Diablo 4 store from November 19, and some free personalized gifts.

More news to come next week on Season 7

Join us for our #DiabloIV Patch 2.1 PTR Campfire Chat next Thursday! Tons to cover! ⚔️🛡️💾https://t.co/h2lnbBSzL4November 14, 2024

We should get some full patch notes tomorrow on balance changes coming to the mid-season, though the Diablo devs have stressed that Spiritborn is currently not going to undergo any changes. While it's miles ahead in power of the other classes, this is due to some unintended interactions which won't be addressed until Season 7. In the meantime, there will some balancing of the other classes, and we will hear more about what's in store for Season 7 next week during another Campfire Chat on November 21.