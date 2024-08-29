Diablo 4's next update makes Season of Loot Reborn look like a hotfix — a new level cap of 60, new difficulty levels, and the return of Runewords all in Season 6

What you need to know

Diablo 4 held its longest-ever Campfire Chat today to discuss the huge changes coming to the game when Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred drop on October 8.

Character progression will go through the same overhaul that loot itemization did in Season 4, with a new max character level of 60.

World Tier difficulty levels are being replaced with new Standard and Torment difficulties.

All classes receive new skills, passives, and legendaries, and 2 new Mythic Uniques are added to the game. Runewords are also being added to the game.

A Public Test Realm (PTR) will be held for players to test the changes on September 4.

Fresh from the reveals from Gamescom 2024 for Diablo 4, namely the new mercenary system and Dark Citadel PvE activity being introduced, we were also promised a huge livestream covering further changes coming to the game when Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8. In our interview with Rod Fergusson he said "one of the things we're doing with Season 6, is what we did for Season 4 for loot," and today we got to know what all that really means.





A fundamental change to progression for characters in Diablo 4 with a new level cap

The developers want to address what perhaps hasn't aged well in the game since launch, as well as doubling down on what is fun and working for the community. Along with this, there needs to be a meaningful challenge and reward to compensate for our increasing power. With this in mind changes are coming to:



The Character Journey

Levels 1-100 will now be split out, so the new max level will be 60. The difficulty will now be split into Normal, Hard, Expert, and Penitent then further Torment difficulties to offer significantly increased rewards for significantly harder challenges. Similarly to pushing difficulty in the Helltide with the Profane Mindcages, you will be able to increase the difficulty to your level of ability across the game. Player health, damage, and armor will be adjusted to be more readable and easy to understand.

The difficulty will now be split into Normal, Hard, Expert, and Penitent then further Torment difficulties to offer significantly increased rewards for significantly harder challenges. Similarly to pushing difficulty in the Helltide with the Profane Mindcages, you will be able to increase the difficulty to your level of ability across the game. Player health, damage, and armor will be adjusted to be more readable and easy to understand. Monster health and damage will be streamlined with Minions, Elites, Bosses, etc, having a fixed HP relative to normal monsters. Combat is being adjusted to reduce instances of 1-shot mechanics and Boss HP will be less grindy at the end of activities like The Pit.

Difficulty tiers

The Pit behind the scenes will be used to set difficulty for the entire game with 5 Pit Tiers per Standard difficulty (Normal, Hard, Expert, Penitent) then 15 Pit Tiers per Torment difficulty (Torment 1, 2, 3 and 4).

with 5 Pit Tiers per Standard difficulty (Normal, Hard, Expert, Penitent) then 15 Pit Tiers per Torment difficulty (Torment 1, 2, 3 and 4). The Pit unlocks at Character level 60 , Pit tiers associated with Standard difficulty levels will immediately unlock, including the Torment 1 Pit Tier (tiers 1-20)

, Pit tiers associated with Standard difficulty levels will immediately unlock, including the Torment 1 Pit Tier (tiers 1-20) Pit tiers beyond 20 must be unlocked by progressing through the Pit , conquering a Pit tier that matches a Torment tier unlocks that Torment Tier.

, conquering a Pit tier that matches a Torment tier unlocks that Torment Tier. The highest Pit tier is now 100 instead of 200, but this doesn't mean it will be easier, each tier will be harder.

instead of 200, but this doesn't mean it will be easier, each tier will be harder. Smart-key being introduced so activity keys that drop make more sense, e.g if you are in Torment 3, the Infernal Hordes keys that drop will also be Tier 3.

Due to these changes, World Tiers as we know them are a thing of the past, but in real terms, this means we can explore Sanctuary on what would be equal to World Tier 5 and 6 if we wish to. Right now, the only way to increase the difficulty past World Tier 4 is by eating and stacking Profane Mindcages, and this difficulty only increases in the Helltide. With these changes, all activities in the game will be open to increased difficulty.

Boss ladder changes

The Boss Ladder is also undergoing some changes. No long will there be two versions of each boss (at the moment there is normal and Tormented) and no longer will there be different costs associated with summoning each difficulty of these bosses. If you can beat Duriel at Torment 1, he will cost the same to summon at Torment 4 but be tougher in line with the difficulty of that Tier, and drop more rewards.

More Itemization changes with power jumps at new i-levels

Affix bands on all items have been adjusted and items at the new level 60 character max out at item power 750.

Levels 51-59 character level will offer significant item power jumps.

From level 60 you'll enjoy another significant item jump, with Ancestral items dropping once you enter Torment 1. They will become more frequent as you advance through the Torment levels.

Sacred items no longer exist.

Every Ancestral item is now guaranteed at least one Greater Affix, and all items will be a jump in item power from 750 to 800.

Ancestrals will have two tempering slots, and be masterworkable up to 12.

Finally we can level our Glyphs outside of Nightmare Dungeons

Glyphs will now be levelled within The Pit using an attempts system based on the difficulty you have completed. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Glyphs will now be leveling in The Pit, not Nightmare Dungeons.

Glyphs now max out at level 100, a significant increase from the previous cap of 21.

All Glyphs start as rare at rank 1 and update to legendary at rank 46.

Glyph radius increases at ranks 15 and 46.

When a Glyph becomes legendary, it unlocks a significant multiplicative stat bonus.

The new system is attempt-based rank upgrades, so the success of an upgrade is guaranteed if your Pit level is 10 higher than the Glyph you want to level. If it's 20 levels, you have Bonus ranks available.

Paragon points will be shared across the Realm

Once you have earned all of your Paragon Points on one character on a realm, for example a Seasonal softcore character, those Paragon Points will be available across all alts on that Realm.

This means if you level another character to 60, the paragon points you earned on your previous character will be available immediately once you hit that level cap.

Each class will receive a new Paragon board in the update, so it's changing from 5 to 6. Each board has been tuned with the progression updates in mind and to help you focus on your Glyph choices.

Runewords return from Diablo 2

Runewords, a beloved Diablo 2 mechanic are coming back in Diablo 4 style (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The rumors were true! The beloved Runeword system is coming back, for players who are familiar with Diablo 2: Resurrected. The goal with introducing them to Diablo 4 is to do so by retaining the soul of the original socketable components but do it in a new and fresh way that feels on theme with Diablo 4's modern gameplay.

Runes will enable you to make your own spells.

The Runes of Ritual specify trigger actions for the player, and Runes of Invocation grant powerful effects.

A Rune of Ritual and Rune of Invocation must be paired in a two-socket item to form a Runeword. Runes can only be paired with a Rune of the opposite type.

Runes will have levels of rarity.

You can have a maximum of two Runewords equipped.

You cannot equip the same Rune twice.

Runes are for players who purchase Vessel of Hatred, and are unlocked as part of the campaign.

Runes stack and will be stored in the new socketable inventory tab.

Runes are tradeable.

Runewords will be a way to customize our builds with skills from other classes. For example a Necromancer can become Berserk (Barbarian skill).

Using 3 of the same Rune, you can roll a new Rune (very similar to the Horadric Cube)

When Magic and Rare Runes are used there is a chance to roll a Rune of the next highest rarity.

Runes can also be used to craft some Mythic Uniques at the Jeweller.

Each Mythic Unique that is available to be crafted will require certain Runes and a Resplendent Spark. This is in addition to the existing method of crafting Mythic Uniques.

New Tempering Affixes coming to Diablo 4

In Patch 2.0, all Tempering affixes for weapons will be multiplicative damage increases, with two new affixes being added:

Chance to deal double damage

Chance to hit twice

Offensive Tempering Affixes are additive damage increases. Size and Duration affixes have now been moved to the Utility category.



Tempering Recipes will also be dramatically reduced to 4 affixes at most to help improve players' odds of hitting them when trying to get the affix they want.

Ultimate Skills may actually become exciting

Right now many of the strongest builds in the game do not use an Ultimate Skill at all, which is a shame as they are visually impressive but often not the most efficient damage dealers in a build. From Patch 2.0, to make Ultimates more viable you will be able to gain Skill Ranks for them, as well as opportunites to increase damage and reduce cooldowns.

You will still only be able to equip one Ultimate Skill.

New skills coming for all classes

As teased in previous chats with the developers, while Vessel of Hatred brings a new class to the game, all classes can look forward to new skills in Patch 2.0

Barbarian

Image 1 of 2 Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Barbarian Mighty Throw is new weapon skill Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) New passives will enhance the new and existing skills for Barbarian

Barbarian is also getting a new item and two new aspects. Yes they really called it the 'Ugly Bastard helm'.

Druid

Image 1 of 3 Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) New skill for the Druid is Stone Burst Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) The Druid is getting a bunch of new passives Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Druid is getting the most new Aspects added to support it's new skill.

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorcerer

New Mythic Uniques added to the current line up

New Mythic Uniques are being added that will be equippable by all of the classes.

We'll now be able to select our preferred Town Portal location, which means I'll never ever visit Gea Kul and it's awkward stairs again. This also means when doing Whispers you can automatically teleport straight to the Tree of Whispers to hand in. Other quality of life updates are:

There will now be a Dungeon Key inventory tab (god bless our full bags).

You will now be able to change the difficulty level in other towns, not just Kyovashad.

Normal monster Crowd Control has been substantially reworked.

Monsters with long death animations now die instantly. No more waiting for loot to hit the ground.

New inventory tab for you to place socketable items (gems and runes).

New stash tab.

Dungeon midpoint tasks (like pulling the lever) have been replaced with monster packs.

A few dungeons have had procedural logic changed to increase layout variety.

Leveling up and paragon points now show you how many points you have to place.

There will be a Public Test Realm for Patch 2.0

As with all major updates, we are able to test all these amazing updates prior to Patch 2.0 rolling out on October 8 with Vessel of Hatred. You will need to be playing on PC and through Battle.net. The first testing phase will run from September 4 to September 6 for levelling, and from September 6 players will be able to test new endgame content.

Believe it or not, there is still more to come...

As the stream came to an end, the developers reminded us that they hadn't even told us anything about the theme of Season 6 yet, so we still have updates to come on that and how it will work with Vessel of Hatred. We do know that the season steps for completion will not be tied to anything locked behind the paywall of the new DLC.



With all of that in mind, I'm absolutely floored by the length and breadth of these updates and can't wait to see how it all comes together in Diablo 4 patch 2.0. Looks like we are going to have to rewrite a LOT of guides!



