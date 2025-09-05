This new character is surely one of many that you'll meet throughout your chaotic adventures in Borderlands 4.

Is Borderlands 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately, Borderlands 4 will not be available to play through Xbox Game Pass when it launches, meaning that you'll need to purchase a copy of the game in order to play it on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. However, it could come to the service at some point in the future, though there's nothing that indicates this will happen.

Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

2025 has been a tremendous year for gaming already, offering everything from deep, expansive RPGs like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to wild and creative new indies such as Blue Prince for players to dive into. Even Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally out! But, one of the year's biggest titles is still yet to release: Borderlands 4.

It's Gearbox Software's first mainline Borderlands entry since the release of 2019's Borderlands 3 six years ago, and it's also the first Borderlands game since 2022's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Set on the secluded world of Kairos, it's a direct sequel to the previous game with four new Vault Hunters to play as, "billions of weapons, deadly enemies, and intense co-op action," along with an entirely fresh story to play through.

As a series, Borderlands has always been popular with co-op and looter shooter fans alike — and with early previews suggesting that it feels like a return to form, it's hardly a surprise that excitement for Borderlands 4 has grown rapidly in the days leading up to its scheduled September 12 release on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam, Epic Games), and PS5.

With that in mind, it's also not a surprise that many are wondering if Borderlands 4 will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service provides access to hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly rate, making it a very popular program for folks who can't always afford to buy games individually at full price.

Sadly, Borderlands 4 won't be on Game Pass at launch, meaning you'll have to purchase a copy of it in order to play. Like most AAA titles these days, it has an MSRP of $69.99, though thanks to a deal on the Steam version, you can pick it up for only $60.69 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys) — almost a full $10 less.

Could it come to Game Pass in the future?

Harlowe, the Gravitar, is one of Borderlands 4's four new Vault Hunters. Being a former Maliwan combat scientist, she excels at crowd controlling enemies and taking advantage of elemental damage to strike at their weaknesses. (Image credit: 2K)

It's unfortunate for hopeful Game Pass subscribers that Borderlands 4 won't be available on the service at launch, but it's important to note that that doesn't mean it can never come to the program. In fact, tons of third-party games make their way to Game Pass long after they release, either temporarily or permanently, which ends up driving tons of gamers to subscribe.

An example of one such game, believe it or not, is Borderlands 3 itself. Earlier this year, it was fully playable on Game Pass, though it did eventually leave the service in August. Still, its appearance on it is indicative of the fact that there's a possibility we could see Borderlands 4 eventually land on it, too.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are $13.49 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for an amazing discount

Something important to keep in mind, though, is that there's no evidence that this will happen, or that it's even likely to happen. Because of that, you shouldn't assume Borderlands 4 will eventually arrive on Game Pass unless Gearbox or publisher 2K mentions that specifically. In other words: be hopeful, but not expectant.

Should a Game Pass release of Borderlands 4 happen, you'll likely need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play it, as Xbox Game Pass Standard doesn't include the vast majority of newer or AAA titles on the service (PC Game Pass would work, too, if an Xbox on PC version of the game ever comes). It's normally $19.99/month, but thanks to a discount that brings it down to just $13.49/month at Loaded, you can get it for much less.