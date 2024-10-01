Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Xbox Game Pass? There's nothing to suggest Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available to play day one on Xbox Game Pass, but since it will launch on EA Play Pro, PC players will have the opportunity to enjoy it through the Game Pass-like service. Once it eventually comes to the standard version of EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users will be able to play it on Xbox and/or PC since EA Play is included with these tiers.

2024 has been a great year for roleplaying titles and the fans who love them, but what could very well be its best fantasy RPG is still yet to come. That game is Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a highly anticipated new entry in BioWare's beloved series that's scheduled to launch at the end of this month on October 31. It's the first game in the franchise since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, and it's rapidly become one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year in the last several months.

Indeed, the decade-long wait for this fourth installment has been a long one, so it's not exactly surprising that RPG players are eager to get their hands on it. Naturally, all that hype also has many wondering if they'll have the option of jumping into the game through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. For the unaware, the popular program operates on an all-you-can-eat buffet-style system, allowing its subscribers to download and play as many games from its library as they want in exchange for a recurring monthly fee.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard being available on Game Pass would make it very accessible for many gamers, but unfortunately for hopeful fans, there's no reason to believe that it's headed to the service. In fact, even though this hasn't been directly confirmed by BioWare or publisher Electronic Arts (EA) at the time of writing, it's extremely likely that it will miss it and that it won't come any time soon based on past releases. With that said, it is coming to one that's very similar, which I'll touch on below.

... But it is coming to EA Play, so keep that in mind

While the chances of Dragon Age: The Veilguard releasing on Xbox Game Pass are incredibly slim, it's important to note that it will be on EA Play — a service maintained by EA that's very similar to Microsoft's. Like Xbox Game Pass, EA Play gives its subscribers access to a catalog of the publisher's titles for a monthly payment, and is a frequently used option for folks who enjoy its various different franchises.

Brand new games like this new Dragon Age installment are only available with the $16.99/month EA Play Pro tier that's exclusive to Windows PC, meaning at at launch, only PC players using EA's Windows app will have the option of playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a subscription service. However, once the game eventually makes its way to the regular EA Play library — this typically happens 6-12 months post-release — Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members will get access to it since a standard EA Play membership is included with these Game Pass tiers.

In a roundabout way, this does mean The Veilguard will effectively come to Game Pass on Xbox and Windows PC at some point in the future, but only for members subscribed to the Ultimate or PC-specific tiers. If you use Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Standard, you won't get EA Play, and thus won't be able to play without either subscribing to EA Play separately or purchasing Dragon Age: The Veilguard outright.