Dragon Age: The Veilguard best faction — For every class, Rook backstories, and bonuses

Once you choose a class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the next thing you'll need to do while making your character in BioWare's new action RPG is pick a faction for your Rook to be a part of. It's not a decision to stress about — the impact it has on your playthrough is ultimately pretty minor — but even so, it's one you shouldn't rush through. After all, your chosen faction determines what your backstory and surname is, how you met Varric, gives you a few nifty bonuses, and even allows you to pick some unique dialogue options in a few parts of the story.

In total, there are six factions to choose from, and each one has different lore, aesthetic styles, and (minor) stat bonuses to consider. Not sure which one you want to be a part of? In this guide, you'll find an overview of each one that includes everything you need to know so you can make an informed decision. I've also made some recommendations for the best factions to join depending on which class you're going to play as, as your faction choice does actually have some gameplay impact.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Best faction for Mage

A Mage Rook leading their party in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

If you're playing as a Death Caller or Evoker Mage, there's no doubt about it: the best faction for you from a gameplay perspective is the Shadow Dragons. This is because your passive Mana regeneration will be increased, allowing you to cast your most powerful spells more frequently than you'd be able to otherwise. Momentum and Rage aren't as important to Rogues and Warriors as Mana is to Mages, so going with the Shadow Dragons is a no-brainer.

Spellsword Mages, however, will likely be better off as a Grey Warden or as an Antivan Crow. The former gives you increased health and defense and the latter lets you carry an extra health potion; since Spellswords fight up close but lack the protection of a Warrior, both bonuses will be a major boon to them.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Best faction for Rogue

A screenshot of Rogue gameplay in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

For both Duelist and Veil Ranger Rogues, the best faction to join is the Veil Jumpers. Both of these subclasses do lots of crit and/or weakpoint damage, so you'll be proccing the Veil Jumpers' bonuses to these constantly. The Antivan Crows is a good alternative if you're a Duelist, as more healing for a melee class never hurts.

Saboteurs, meanwhile, should go with the Lords of Fortune. Not only is the idea of a skilled trickster and trapper fitting for a dexterous treasure hunter, but the faction's buff to takedowns will come in very handy, too, as that's what most of your traps are for.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Best faction for Warrior

A screenshot of Warrior gameplay in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Warriors synergize with many of the faction-specific bonuses in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The best overall faction to pick as a Warrior is the Grey Wardens since you get a nice improvement to your all-important defenses and health, but the extra health potion from being an Antivan Crow is nice, too.

If you're planning to become a Slayer, the Lords of Fortune are also worth considering, as that Specialization's focus on large two-handed weapons often results in many takedowns. Reapers, on the other hand, can take advantage of the buff from The Mourn Watchers well, as they often inflict afflictions during their barbaric rampages.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Grey Wardens

Aspirational armor for a Grey Warden Rook.

Bonded in Blood: Gain reputation with the Grey Wardens more quickly

Gain reputation with the Grey Wardens more quickly Blight Killer: Deal increased damage vs. Darkspawn

Deal increased damage vs. Darkspawn Vigilant Training: Base defense and health are slightly increased

Base defense and health are slightly increased Surname: Thorne

Rook Backstory: "When innocent lives were at stake, Rook led the charge, saving a village from a monstrous nightmare—no matter the cost to him/her/theirself.

During a large darkspawn incursion, Rook was ordered to hold the line with other Grey Wardens until reinforcements arrived. Rook argued that by then, villagers under attack would be dead. He/She/They disobeyed orders, leading the squad into the incursion and sealing the tunnel to the Deep Roads. This turned the tide, and the darkspawn were driven off, which saved the villagers. Rook's heroism was popular among the younger Wardens, but others with connections to noble families resented his/her/their independent streak. Rook chose to step away while tempers cooled."

The Grey Wardens are essentially the knights in shining armor of Dragon Age, and have taken an oath to defend all of Thedas from Darkspawn and their Blights (times when the Darkspawn corrupt a god and use their power to attack the realm). The integrity of the troops in their ranks is more questionable than one might think given that the organization tends to take in anyone — including criminals — who can fight well, but what's not disputed is that they're excellent warriors who have saved the world many times.

When playing as a Grey Warden in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll get improved health and defense. More resilience is something every type of Warrior will benefit greatly from, though this bonus is also particularly beneficial to Spellblade Mages who fight in close-quarters but don't have heavy armor or a large health pool.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Veil Jumpers

Aspirational armor for a Veil Jumpers Rook.

Close to the Veil: Gain reputation with the Veil Jumpers more quickly

Gain reputation with the Veil Jumpers more quickly Attuned Strikes: Deal increased damage vs. Fade-Touched

Deal increased damage vs. Fade-Touched Keen Eye: Deal slightly increased Critical and Weakpoint damage

Deal slightly increased Critical and Weakpoint damage Surname: Aldwir

Rook Backstory: "When lives were at stake, Rook defied orders to rescue people from the mystic perils of Arlathan.

On an expedition to ruins in Arlathan Forest, the Veil Jumpers found ruins that contained important lost lore and deadly danger. Barely surviving the ruins' ancient magical defenses, Rook's small team recovered an invaluable map leading to a hidden area of the forest. Although the team escaped, other Veil Jumpers found themselves trapped. Rook chose to return to the ruins, saving her/his/their teammates' lives, but losing the map. He/She/They was lauded for his/her/their bravery, but the map's loss caused some resentment among Veil Jumper leaders."

The Veil Jumpers are a large group of explorers and adventurers that have banded together to investigate the magical Arlathan Forest and its elven ruins, while also safeguarding them from external dangers. Most of the Veil Jumpers are adept with archery, though they fight with many different types of weapons.

Veil Jumper Rooks get improved damage with crits and against weakpoints, which is a massive bonus. Unsurprisingly, the Rogue's Veil Ranger Specialization is perfect for this faction since you'll be aiming for weak spots constantly, but it works well for the Duelist subclass too if you build into critical hits.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Shadow Dragons

Aspirational armor for a Shadow Dragons Rook.

Light in the Dark: Gain reputation with the Shadow Dragons more quickly

Gain reputation with the Shadow Dragons more quickly Never to Rise: Deal increased damage vs. Venatori

Deal increased damage vs. Venatori Resourceful: Your class-specific resource generates slightly faster

Your class-specific resource generates slightly faster Surname: Mercar

Rook Backstory: "Rook risked everything to liberate the enslaved people of Tevinter, even knowing it would anger the ruling elite.

The foundling Rook was adopted into a military family and joined the Shadow Dragons to fight from the shadows for change in Minrathous. While guarding a visiting dignitary who was investigating a slavery ring in the nearby city of Nessus, Rook concluded that the mission would fail without throwing caution to the wind. Alone, he/she/they sneaked the dignitary deep into Venatori-controlled zones and brought him back, along with the rescued slaves. These actions brought Rook to the Venatori's attention, and the Shadow Dragons decided to keep Rook out of sight."

This underground faction operates in the nation of Tevinter and fights to free slaves from those that lord over them in cities like Minrathous. Little else about them is known, however, especially since they're rarely observed in the open.

While its overall vibe and style fits best with a Rogue character, the improvement the faction gives to your class-specific resource generation actually makes it the ideal one to pick if you're planning to play as a Mage. The effectiveness of the Mage class is completely dependent on proper Mana management, and with faster passive Mana regeneration, you'll be able to use more of your powerful spells more often.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Lords of Fortune

Aspirational armor for a Lords of Fortune Rook.

Together in Glory: Gain reputation with the Lords of Fortune more quickly

Gain reputation with the Lords of Fortune more quickly Healthy Competition: Deal increased damage vs. Mercenaries

Deal increased damage vs. Mercenaries Relentless: Perform takedowns on enemies with slightly less effort

Perform takedowns on enemies with slightly less effort Surname: Laidir

Rook Backstory: "When a corrupt Rivaini noble double-crossed Rook, Rook escaped a collapsing ruin, turned the tables, and destroyed a dangerous artifact.

A rising Lord of Fortune, skilled at breaking into lost tombs and ruins, Rook killed a corrupt Rivaini noble to prevent an ancient evil from being given to the Venatori. His/her/their actions were correct and saved the lives of expedition members, but some Rivaini nobles were resentful. Because the success of the Lords' expeditions relied on Rivaini authorities looking the other way, it seemed wise for Rook to step away while tempers settled."

The Lords of Fortune are Dragon Age's treasure-hunting scoundrels, and are known for their love of affluence, colorful garments, and masterful ability to disguise themselves to sneak around undetected or slip away from the scene of a thievery.

The two class Specializations that can make the most of the faction's takedown difficulty reduction are the Warrior's Slayer and the Rogue's Saboteur, as both have lots of skills and abilities that emphasize takedowns. Reaper isn't a bad subclass to match with the Lords of Fortune, either.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — The Mourn Watch

Aspirational armor for a The Mourn Watch Rook.

Recognized Name: Gain reputation with the Mourn Watchers more quickly

Gain reputation with the Mourn Watchers more quickly Return to the Grave: Deal increased damage vs. Undead and Demons

Deal increased damage vs. Undead and Demons Acute Afflictions: You can apply an additional affliction stack on targets

You can apply an additional affliction stack on targets Surname: Ingellvar

Rook Backstory: "When restless spirits threatened the inhabitants of the Grand Necropolis, Rook took decisive action to protect both the living and the dead.

Discovered by undead inside a Grand Necropolis tomb as an infant, Rook was raised by Mourn Watch necromancers, eventually joining the order. During a "civil war" between undead nobility, known later as the War of the Banners, he/she/they led a daring attack on the rebellion's dueling leaders. It was a success, quelling the war and saving lives. But Rook's destruction of these undead nobles was controversial. Some Mourn Watchers feared Rook had offended the order's aristocratic patrons and encouraged him/her/them to travel for a while."

There's also The Mourn Watch, a group that watches over and protects the Grand Necropolis — a mausoleum within Nevarra City that contains a repository of the dead. The Watch also investigates situations in which there are issues with the use and/or effects of magic, and has ultimate authority in matters related to funerary dead.

The extra affliction stacks you can apply if you're a Mourn Watcher are hugely beneficial to both Death Caller Mages and Reaper Warriors, so this faction is worth considering if you eventually plan to build into one of those Specializations.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Antivan Crows

Aspirational armor for an Antivan Crows Rook.

Under their Wing: Gain reputation with the Antivan Crows more quickly

Gain reputation with the Antivan Crows more quickly Open Contract: Deal increased damage vs. Antaam

Deal increased damage vs. Antaam Hidden Pouch: Holds an extra potion

Holds an extra potion Surname: De Riva

Rook Backstory: "When the invaders of Treviso took people captive, Rook was determined to free the prisoners at any cost.

A talented new Crow recently promoted to full membership, Rook chafed at the cautions of his/her/their commanders, especially with his/her/their city occupied by brutal soldiers known as the Antaam. When Rook saw a patrol herding along captives one night, he/she/they leaped into action. Despite saving lives, however, Rook had unknowingly compromised a larger Crow operation against the Antaam. Rook's superiors were incensed. Sidelined for his/her/their actions, the young assassin searched for new ways to prove him/her/theirself."

The sixth and final faction option is the Antivan Crows — a shadowy group that's been a part of Dragon Age since the first game's release. Masters of stealth, daggers, and poison, the network of renowned assassins and spies is often approached and paid to conduct assassinations of all kinds. The Crows are so skilled that many nations have avoided trying to conquer their homeland of Antiva despite the fact it doesn't even have an army, though recently Antaam soldiers have begun to occupy the area.

Any class and Specialization will benefit from having an extra health potion, but the bonus is arguably best for Warriors, Duelist Rogues, and Spellblade Mages since they're frequently in the thick of melee combat and have the highest chance of getting hit.

Can you change faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? No, you can't change your faction once you've locked your chosen one in during character creation. Therefore, don't make your decision lightly, and consider everything from the bonuses each faction gives to the way you want to roleplay your Rook before you pick one.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app), and PlayStation 5 for $59.99 (PC) or $69.99 (console) depending on which platform you're playing on. Note that you also have the option of accessing it through an EA Play Pro subscription. It's arguably one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year for RPG fans, and the first new Dragon Age in a decade.